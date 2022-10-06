A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 6

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:21 PM

Plum's Nick Odom Deer Lakes' Zier Williams Freeport's Brady Stivenson Highlands junior Aaran Randolph

Nick Odom

Plum, so., RB/DB

Odom is second to Eryck Moore with more than 40 carries and 350 rushing yards through six games. His 4-yard TD run in the second quarter last week at Franklin Regional was his seventh of the season. He also has made his presence felt on defense with more than 20 tackles.

Aaran Randolph

Highlands, jr., WR/RB/DB

Randolph scored four rushing touchdowns and effectively executed the wildcat in last week’s win over Mars. Randolph also caught a TD pass. He now has seven touchdowns on the season — six rushing, one receiving — and has contributed 20 tackles on defense.

Brady Stivenson

Freeport, sr., WR/DB

Stivenson is a fixture at wide receiver where he has 10 catches for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But last week, he threw a touchdown pass to junior Brady Sullivan that covered 89 yards in a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy. Through six games, he’s third on the team with 38 tackles.

Zier Williams

Deer Lakes, so., RB/LB

Williams had just one rushing touchdown through the first five games and the first three quarters of last week’s conference opener against Knoch. But Williams posted a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns — 19 and 5 yards — and they proved to be the difference in a 37-36 victory over the Knights. He finished with 20 carries for 87 yards and enters Friday’s game with Valley with season totals of 81 carries for 320 yards.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

