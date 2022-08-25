A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero

By:

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:30 PM

Submitted by Sam Albert Kiski Area’s Dom Dininno is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Matt Morgan Plum’s Darian Nelson is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Randy Walters Leechburg’s Logan Kline is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted by Matt Bonislawski Highlands’ Landon Signorella is a member of the 2022 football team. Previous Next

Dom Dininno

Kiski Area, sr., WR/DB

The Cavaliers senior has emerged as a main target in the passing game and hopes to make his mark in Friday’s opener against Plum. Dininno also is one to watch on the defensive side of the ball. He earned Class 5A Northeast Conference second-team honors at defensive back last year.

Logan Kline

Leechburg, sr., WR/S

The Blue Devils featured a potent and balanced two-pronged attack last year, and Kline was right in the passing game mix. He hauled in 101 yards and a touchdown in a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal loss to Cornell. Kline again features as a main target in the offense for new quarterback Jayden Floyd, and he hopes to be a factor Friday at rival Apollo-Ridge.

Darian Nelson

Plum, so., WR/DB

Youth was served at different positions for the Mustangs last year, and Nelson broke out as a starter on both sides of the ball as a freshman. He finished second behind Edinboro recruit Logan Brooks with 23 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Nelson was third in tackles with 53 and added an interception.

Landan Signorella

Highlands, sr., WR/DB

The leading receiver in the Golden Rams passing game last year, Signorella hopes to build on success from the 2021 campaign. He hauled in 31 passes from quarterback Chandler Thimons for 536 yards — an average of 17.3 yards per catch — and recorded seven touchdowns. He added strong defensive efforts and finished with 35 tackles and an interception.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .