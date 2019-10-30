A-K Valley football players to watch in the first week of WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Submitted Peyton McCann is a top player for the Kiski Area football team in 2019. Submitted Justin Hessom is a top player for the Kiskia Area football team in 2019. Submitted Jake Fello is a top player for Apollo-Ridge in 2019. Submitted Ryan Creehan is a top player for the 2019 Fox Chapel football team. Previous Next

Ryan Creehan

Fox Chapel, Jr., TE/LB

Creehan has been a key defender for the Foxes over the past several weeks. He led the way last Friday against Shaler with a team-best 12 tackles. He added 13 combined stops in wins over conference foes Mars and Armstrong to help Fox Chapel earn a WPIAL playoff spot.

Jake Fello

Apollo-Ridge, Jr., QB/DB

The Vikings will be home Friday for the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, and Fello hopes to continue to provide leadership from his quarterback and defensive back spots. Fello has totaled 854 passing yards and six touchdowns through nine games and added three rushing scores.

Justin Hessom

Kiski Area, Sr., OL/DL

While Kenny Blake and Luke Lander combined for 397 rushing yards in last Friday’s 35-26 win over Armstrong, Hessom was making his defensive presence felt. He recorded two sacks among five total tackles and caused two fumbles for the Cavaliers, who wrapped up the No. 3 spot in the 5A Northern Conference.

Peyton McCann

Kiski Area, Sr., RB/LB

A pair of special teams plays from McCann helped put the Kiski Area offense in good position against the River Hawks. He blocked a punt to set up the Cavaliers’ second touchdown, and his 48-yard kickoff return early in the third quarter led to a score that kept Kiski ahead at 28-19.

