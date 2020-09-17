A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 2

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 5:46 PM

Submitted by John Gaillot Freeport’s Ben Lane returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Seth Napierkowski Springdale’s Logan Dexter returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by John Skiba Apollo-Ridge’s Jake Fello returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Randy Walters Leechburg’s Braylan Lovelace finished with 128 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in Friday’s 55-37 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic. Previous Next

Logan Dexter

Springdale, jr., WR/DB

The Dynamos junior was dynamic in the 41-7 triumph over rival Riverview. Dexter accounted for three touchdowns, two on the ground and one in the passing game. All three scores came early as Springdale led 21-0 after the first quarter. Dexter finished with 107 yards on five rushes and collected 178 yards of total offense.

Jake Fello

Apollo-Ridge, sr., QB/DB

The arm of the Vikings veteran produced against Ligonier Valley. One of several veteran players in a potent Apollo-Ridge offense, Fello threw 17 passes and completed 12 for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-7 victory over the Rams. His longest completion, 49 yards, went to fellow senior Dom Reiter for a touchdown.

Ben Lane

Freeport, so., RB/DB

Lane was in the right lane Friday as he recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown and finished with 137 yards of total offense. He took a swing pass, turned on the jets, broke a few tackles and was off to the races for a second half score which helped the Yellowjackets defeat rival Deer Lakes, 29-7.

Braylan Lovelace

Leechburg, so., RB/LB

The second-year Blue Devils standout was a factor all over the field in Friday’s 55-37 win over Greensburg Central Catholic. He carried the ball 21 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns and caught six passes for 130 yards as Leechburg collected 449 yards of total offense.

