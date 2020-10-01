A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 4

By:

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 3:49 PM

Ryan Hubner

Plum, sr., QB

Run plus pass equals win for the Mustangs signal caller so far in 2020. Against Mars last Friday, Hubner tossed a pair of touchdowns to Reed Martin and added a rushing score as Plum scored a convincing 49-21 road victory. He accounted for 176 total yards against Mars, and he now has 11 touchdowns — nine passing and two rushing — on the season.

Jeremiah Saunders

Highlands, sr., TE/LB

The Golden Rams hope to get a big defense game Friday from Saunders against a potent Plum offensive attack which averaged 42 points through its first three games. Saunders recorded 13 tackles and recovered a fumble last week against Hampton. He owns 28 total tackles through three games. Saunders also got on the scoreboard against the Talbots with a 1-yard run.

John Utiss

Springdale, jr., WR/LB

When the Dynamos took the field over the first three weeks of the season, Utiss ended up finding the end zone. In last Friday’s win over Leechburg, he caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. He ran one in from 10 yards out against Bishop Canevin, and the score turned out to be the game winner in a 40-20 Eastern Conference win.

Brock Wilkins

Kiski Area, jr., HB/LB

Through two games of the 2020 season, Wilkins has served as a center of attention in the Cavaliers defense. He leads the team in tackles with 22, recording 11 against both Connellsville and Penn Hills. Wilkins tallied three tackles for a loss against the Indians and owns a pair of sacks on the season.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Highlands, Kiski Area, Plum, Springdale