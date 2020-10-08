A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 5

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 3:01 PM

Dean Cecere

Riverview, jr., RB/LB

Cecere broke out last Friday in the Raiders’ loss to Imani Christian. He led the Riverview offense with 208 rushing yards and his first three touchdowns of the season on 17 carries. Cecere added three catches for 28 yards and three kick returns for 60 yards as he finished with 296 yards of total offense.

Justin Hooper

Valley, sr., RB/OLB

The Vikings two-way standout delivered Sept. 25 in his team’s 34-0 victory against Deer Lakes. Hooper scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and came close to 200 yards on the ground. He also intercepted a pass as part of the shutout. Through three games, Hooper owns three rushing scores to go along with 20 tackles and two sacks.

Ian Durci

Burrell, sr., WR/DB

The veteran Bucs performer has been cleared to return to action Friday against Deer Lakes after missing most of the Apollo-Ridge game two weeks ago and all of Friday’s contest with North Catholic because of injury. Durci caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown and added four tackles in a Week 2 loss to East Allegheny.

Eli Rich

Leechburg, jr., TE/DE

The 6-foot-5, 215 pounder was a bright spot in last Friday’s loss to Jeannette. He caught five of Dylan Cook’s passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He has a combined 11 catches for 232 yards and three scores over the past two games. The Blue Devils hope he can maintain his offensive success Friday at Eastern Conference foe Bishop Canevin.

