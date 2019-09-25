A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 5

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 4:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Justin Rice Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Submitted Kiski Area’s Kenny Blake returns for the 2019 season. Submitted Highlands’ Brock White returns for the 2019 season. Previous Next

Kenny Blake

Kiski Area, jr., RB/WR/DB

Blake logged 30 carries last Friday against Penn Hills, and through five games, he leads the Cavaliers with 319 rushing yards and four scores on 65 totes. He added three catches for 28 yards and 43 kick-return yards against the Indians.

Justin Rice

Fox Chapel, jr., QB/DB

Also the backup quarterback on offense, Rice collected a season-best nine tackles (eight solo) as the Foxes defeated Hampton for their first victory of the season.

Garret Schaffhauser

Freeport, sr., QB/DB

Schaffhauser was an efficient 8 of 10 passing for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Yellowjackets got into the win column for the first time in 2019. He added three carries for 63 yards and a score and recorded six tackles on defense.

Brock White

Highlands, so., RB/LB

The Golden Rams running back broke out against Beaver for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Through five games, he owns team bests of 92 rushes, 467 yards and three scores.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Kiski Area