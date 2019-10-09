A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 7

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Demitri Fritch catches a pass between 7-on-7 games Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Freeport High School. Submitted Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy is a member of the 2019 team. Submitted Freeport’s Ricky Hunter is a member of the 2019 team. Submitted Plum’s Max Matolcsy is a member of the 2019 team. Klay Fitzroy - Apollo-Ridge football Freeport’s Ricky Hunter Previous Next

Klay Fitzroy

Apollo-Ridge, Jr., WR/DB

The sizable pass-catching targetat 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds was thrust into brief quarterbacking duty against Valley last Friday and ran twice for 25 yards. He hauled in four of Jake Fello’s passes for 48 yards. For the season, Fitzroy has 21 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Dmitri Fritch

Springdale, Jr., WR/QB/DB

The Dynamos’ Swiss Army Knife carried the ball five times for 62 yards and was an efficient 5 of 9 passing for 75 yards and three touchdowns as Springdale got back in the win column last Friday with a 55-14 win over Northgate. He also has shown to be a dependable receiver in the passing game.

Ricky Hunter

Freeport, Sr., RB/LB/K/P

The versatile Yellowjackets standout caught a touchdown pass, ran for a score and kicked four extra points in last Friday’s key Big East Conference win over Deer Lakes. He finished with 122 yards on 17 carries. Defensively, Hunter recorded six tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble.

Max Matolcsy

Plum, Jr., TE/WR/LB

The Mustangs pass-catching threat hauled in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in last Friday’s 30-27 triumph over Weir, W.Va. He now has three TD catches, a team-best 276 receiving yards and also leads the way with 82 tackles.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Freeport, Plum, Springdale