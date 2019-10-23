A-K Valley football players to watch in Week 9

By:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Leechburg running back Jake Blumer at a 7-on-7 game Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Freeport High School. Submitted Highlands’ Jeremiah Nelson is a member of the 2019 football team. Submitted Kiski Area’s Jack Dykes is a member of the 2019 football team. Submitted Deer Lakes’ Jack Hollibaugh is a member of the 2019 football team. Previous Next

Jake Blumer

Leechburg, sr., RB/LB

The Blue Devils’ workhorse ball carrier ran wild against Bentworth to the tune of 242 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in last Friday’s dominant 46-13 victory. For the season, Blumer has 822 yards and 14 scores on 131 rushing attempts.

Jack Dykes

Kiski Area, sr., OT/DE

The Oberlin commit is an anchor of an offensive line with fellow tackle Brandon Lawhorn-Moore, guards Nick Summerhill and Connor Bayer, center Will McClaren and tight end Jack Dilts that opened holes for Kenny Blake to run 45 times for 198 yards and a touchdown in last Friday’s 10-7 victory at Mars.

Jack Hollibaugh

Deer Lakes, sr., TE/LB

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the popular target in the passing game has helped quarterback Aris Hasley reach 2,000-plus yards for the season. Hollibaugh had team bests in receiving yards (667) and catches (41) and is second in touchdowns (five).

Jeremiah Nelson

Highlands, jr., OL/DT

A disruptive force in the trenches for the Golden Rams, he tallied five tackles and a sack in last Friday’s overtime victory over New Castle. Nelson has 79 total tackles and two sacks for a Highlands defense that has allowed one touchdown in the second half over the past five games.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

