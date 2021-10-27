A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Deer Lakes’ Ashley McAdams

By:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 1:06 PM

Submitted by Michele McAdams Deer Lakes’ Ashley McAdams is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Ashley McAdams

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Soccer

Report card: McAdams had a hat trick in a 6-0 nonsection win over Keystone Oaks last week. She also had a goal in the Section 2-2A finale, a 4-3 win over Burrell. Earlier this season, McAdams had a four-goal game in a 6-3 win against Freeport.

How did it feel to help the team score two wins to close out the regular season?

It felt good. I just really wanted to win that game against Burrell to secure second place in the section. I also really wanted to win that Keystone Oaks game because it was senior night.

Deer Lakes won five of its last six games, so what has been a key factor in the late-season success?

We’ve kept the team tight. We’ve had team bonding all year and talked to each other 24/7. We’ve practiced hard, but I think it’s that tight bond that’s bringing everything together.

Can you describe the dynamic you have with your teammate and fellow forward, Maddy Boulos?

We’ve been playing together on every team as long as I can remember. We’re like sisters. It’s just that bond. It’s unbreakable. We have trust in each other on the field.

Do you have any college plans?

I’m not sure where I’m going, but I want to study physical therapy. I hope to play soccer in college.

Who has been a major influence on your soccer career?

My mom (Michelle) for all that she brings me through and all the support she’s given me and my step-dad Jeff, too. Also my coaches. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.

Who is your favorite professional soccer player?

I like Carli Lloyd on the U.S. national team. I love the way that she plays. I hope that one day I can grow to be just like her and how she plays.

What is your favorite school subject?

Science. It’s just interesting to me.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I mostly work when I’m not playing soccer as a manager at McDonald’s, but if I have spare time I just spend it with family and friends.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Deer Lakes