A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch

By:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted by Nina Busch Nina Busch is a member of the 2021 Fox Chapel girls golf team.

Nina Busch

Class: Senior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Golf

Report card: Busch was the medalist for Fox Chapel, shooting 38 in a nonsection win over Shaler and posting another 38 in a tri-match with Mt. Lebanon and North Allegheny in the opening matches of the season. She placed third in the WPIAL championship last season and was a PIAA qualifier. Busch also anchored Fox Chapel to a fourth-place finish in the WPIAL team championship.

What has been a key to your strong start this season?

Having a similar environment to last year and being comfortable in that environment. All of our starters are exactly the same, and our team is the same except three freshmen, who are all awesome. I played a lot of tournament golf this summer and did a lot better than last summer.

After placing second as a sophomore and third as a junior, what part of your game have you worked on the most to try to bring home a WPIAL championship as a senior?

My short game is noticeably better and so is my mental game. Those two together just bring more confidence to my game and more trust. I’ve played more freely and haven’t been as nervous.

Who has been a big influence in your golf career?

My dad (Dave). He’s not the best golfer in the world, but he’s really supportive of my game. He always believes in me even when I don’t believe in myself. He tells me that I belong here and that I can win. He always fills me with confidence.

What club in your bag are you most comfortable with?

My putter. I’ve had the same one throughout my high school career.

What golf course that you haven’t played is on your bucket list?

Either The Old Course at St. Andrews or Pebble Beach.

What playing partners would be in your ideal golf foursome?

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Danielle Kang.

What is your favorite school subject?

Math. I’ve always been a numbers person.

Do you have any college plans?

I’m still working that out, but I am hopeful I can.

What are your hobbies outside of golf?

I just like to hang out with friends and family and relax.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

