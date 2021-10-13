A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller
By:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Eliza Miller
Class: Sophomore
School: Kiski Area
Sport: Cross Country
Report card: Miller set a Division I, Section 4 meet record with a time of 18 minutes, 57 seconds en route to winning at Northmoreland Park last Wednesday. Her performance helped the Kiski Area girls to a third-place finish in the sectional meet. She qualified for the PIAA meet last year as a freshman.
How did it feel to set a sectional meet record?
When I finished I didn’t know my time, but I had a feeling that I had beat my previous best time. I was super excited.
It was an unseasonably warm day, so did the weather affect how you approached the race?
Normally when it is that hot, I tend to start a little bit slower than when it’s colder just because I’m not really used to racing in that type of heat this late in the year. I just tried to maintain at the beginning of the race.
What are your goals for the WPIAL meet?
I want to medal this year. That’s definitely a big goal for me. I feel like I’m more prepared to do that this year.
How have you improved throughout the season?
I’m more mentally into it now than I was at the beginning. I’ve had some confidence boosts throughout the season. For a while I didn’t feel great about my running, but I started training a little more with more intense workouts. That has made me more confident in my racing.
What got you interested in cross country?
I’ve been running since I was really little and have been good at it since I was young. It’s just fun. My goal is to be a triathlete. I hope to go to a college that has a triathlon team.
What is your favorite school subject?
Algebra. It just comes easy to me.
What are your hobbies outside of running?
I like to swim. I swim and I run. That’s pretty much all I do.
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer
Tags: Kiski Area
More Cross Country• Quaker Valley runners Cohen, Otto stay ahead of the pack
• Riverview boys cross country team celebrates 4th straight section title
• Plum runners prepare for postseason meets
• Sandor, Sundin, Cisse lead Gateway runners at Section 4 championship meet
• Hampton freshman runner Fish off to fast start