A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Plum’s Camryn Rogers

By:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 11:37 AM

Submitted by Kira Rogers Plum’s Camryn Rogers is a member of the 2021 girls soccer team.

Camryn Rogers

Class: Junior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Rogers had a hat trick in Plum’s 7-1 win over Laurel Highlands in the first round of the playoffs Monday. She had a dozen goals in the regular season. The Mustangs played South Fayette on Tuesday in the semifinals and were trying to advance to the WPIAL Class 3A championship for a third consecutive season.

How did it feel to record a hat trick in a playoff game?

It felt great to come in the game and help our team win. We weren’t really scoring much early on. We had one goal from Cami (Collins). When I come in, I try to bring the energy up. Then I just kept scoring, and I felt like our team’s energy just kept going up as we scored more goals.

What’s it been like to play on a team that has been as successful as it’s been the last few years?

It’s been absolutely great. I’ve got play with a ton of good players like Jamie Seneca and Gina Proviano that have graduated, and I’ve also played with a lot of my friends from my grade like Kaitlyn (Killinger), Cami (Collins) and Kaley (Simqu). We’ve all played together since we were little and always had a dream of being very good in high school, and we’re doing it right now.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I try to call my dad (Derek) before every game. Usually, I play very good when I call him.

Who has been a big influence on your soccer career?

Definitely my dad. He’s really pushed me to play my hardest and never give up. He’s pushed me to keep scoring and gives me big talks before my games to be on my A-game. I’d also say my coaches. I’ve always struggled with my confidence, but I’ve been getting better and better every year, and the coaches have helped me play to my fullest potential.

Who is your favorite professional soccer player?

Carli Lloyd. She’s very good and always plays with the team and helps the team’s energy. She includes everyone in all of the plays, and I just think she’s very talented.

What is your favorite school subject?

I’d say history. I like learning about past events and current events. I’m currently in an AP government class.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I play basketball for Plum and play on an AAU team in the summer. I like anything athletic, really.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

