A-K Valley girls athlete of the week: Valley’s Eden Richey

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 10:11 AM

Submitted by Eden Richey Valley’s Eden Richey won the 2021 section singles title in Section 1-AA on Sept. 17, 2021.

Eden Richey

Class: Senior

School: Valley

Sport: Tennis

Report card: Richey became the first Valley girls tennis player since 2012 to win Section 1-2A singles Friday, defeating teammate Rachel Schrock in the final 6-3, 6-1. She was the runner-up at sectionals in 2020, losing to Mt. Pleasant’s Mary Smithnosky in the final.

How does it feel to be a section singles champion?

I was super close last year. I was up in the third set 4-1 and I lost, so that was really disappointing. I worked really hard all summer, and for it to finally happen feels really good.

What was it like to face your teammate?

We always play together and push each other to make each other better. I was really happy for Rachel that she made her way through the bracket, and it was really cool that we got to share the finals together.

What did you do to celebrate?

Honestly, Rachel and I just went to Taco Bell after the match.

What are your goals for the WPIAL tournament?

I’m really excited for it. I made it to the second round last year, so I’m hopeful to make it a little further.

What got you interested in tennis?

When I was in middle school (Valley) coach (Rachel) Link had tennis camp clinics throughout the summer. I started going to them in sixth grade, and that’s what got me interested.

What made you decide to stick with tennis?

It’s a really hard sport mentally. It had definitely made me mentally stronger. It’s a team sport and an individual sport at the same time, but I really love my teammates. I’ve made so many friends being on the tennis team.

What is your favorite school subject?

I really like physics. It’s really interesting. I like science and math.

What are your college plans?

I’m still undecided, but I’m probably going to end up at Pitt-Greensburg. That’s where my two brothers went, and I really like the campus. I’m hoping to play tennis in college.

What are your hobbies outside of tennis?

I love going for runs. I like listening to music and I enjoy art. I draw and paint. I love nature, and I also love animals.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

