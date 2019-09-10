A-K Valley H.S. athletes of the week: Fox Chapel’s Lucy Ream and Plum’s Darius Flowers

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 | 5:44 PM

Lucy Ream

School: Fox Chapel

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Ream recorded a hat trick, including the winner in double overtime in a 3-2 win over Butler last Wednesday. She also scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Penn-Trafford in the season opener and added a goal in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Pine-Richland. The Foxes are off to a 3-2-0 start after winning only six games last season.

What’s been the key to your early success in racking up goals?

It’s not just me. It’s our whole team’s attitude. This year we’ve wanted it more than we did last year. We’ve got some really good freshmen coming up. What comes with attitude is playing 100 percent, and when I play 100 percent, I get goals.

What was it like to score a winner in double overtime?

It was a surreal moment that I’ll never forget. I got a good header from Emma Wecht right at my feet. I knew there was a defender on my back on my left side, so I took the ball outside to my right and beat the defender. I saw the goalie was cheated over to the right, so I just slotted it in to the back post to left.

How has it felt to get off to a strong start after winning only six games last year?

This year we’ve come out stronger than we did last year. Knowing that we’re on this streak, we know what we have to do and what we can’t have happen. Setting goals early in the season is what we need, and starting the season off 3-0 has us feeling pretty confident about this year.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

Before the game, we chant as a team about what we want to do in the game. When we’re on the field for the national anthem, I think about all the things that we said, and that really gets my head in the game.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

If the JV team plays before us, I get a box of those extreme sour candies and eat them. Those give me a lot of energy before games.

Who is your favorite player on the USA Women’s World Cup team?

Tobin Heath. She plays the same position (attacking midfielder) that I do. I love her playing style. Her one-on-one skills are something I wish I could do as a player.

Do you have a favorite professional soccer team?

Liverpool F.C.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math

Who are your best friends on the team?

Our goalie Sammy Dunlap, Emma Wecht and Katie Eisengart

What’s the last movie you saw?

50 First Dates

What’s your favorite TV show?

Grey’s Anatomy

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I have six dogs. A Golden Retriever (Mack), Yellow Lab (Luna), Pitt Bull mix (Bailey), German Shepherd mix (Daisy), Miniature Schnauzer/Cockapoo mix (Zoey) and a Mini Bernedoodle (Winston).

Darius Flowers

School: Plum

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Flowers, who is known as DD by friends and teammates, has four goals through Plum’s first four games, including two winning goals. He scored a pair of goals in the Mustangs’ 3-0 win over Latrobe in the Section 3-AAAA opener. The Mustangs were 3-0-1 entering Tuesday’s game against Woodland Hills.

How has it felt to be a big contributor to the team’s early success?

It feels really good. Last year we had multiple players that could score goals, and I think we have multiple players that can score this year as well.

How confident is the team after the early wins to start the season?

It’s a really good feeling. The players are all excited about our start and we’re going to keep pushing from there.

What’s it been like working with new coach Raf Kolankowski?

It’s been going really well. He was an assistant (at Plum) the last three years, so he knows how we play and how our chemistry is with each other. We’ve known him for a long time.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I like to sit down and meditate before a game and think about winning the game. I started meditating last year. I like being focused before a game, and I think it helps with my performance.

Who is your favorite soccer player and why?

I have two: Neymar and Douglas Costa. On the ball, they are really skillful and they’re quick and agile.

Do you have a favorite professional soccer team?

Real Madrid

What’s your favorite school subject?

Algebra

Who are your best friends on the team?

Gavin Chandler and A.J. Koma

What’s the last movie you saw?

Transformers

What’s your favorite TV show?

The Flash

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

My younger brother, Aldair, plays in the Philadelphia Union Academy right now.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

