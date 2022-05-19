A-K Valley High School Athletes of the Week: Brianna Thompson and Will Siegel

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Brianna Thompson

Class: Senior

School: Springdale

Report card: The senior catcher had a productive week for the Dynamos as she had a clutch RBI single during a key two-run sixth inning against Leechburg. Springdale won the game 3-1 and earned the section 3-A title outright. In her next game, Thompson had three hits, including with a home run, and five RBIs in a 15-0 win against Ellis.

What is one thing you have to do before every softball game?

One thing I do if we win, which, this year, I mean, we’ve been undefeated so far. I won’t wash my uniform. It’s like a thing of mine. If I win a good game, I won’t be washing my uniform.

How would you say the team fared against Leechburg this past week?

In the sixth inning, Leechburg got that one run, and we all knew that to win a game, you need some runs. We needed to hit because you’re not gonna win a game with a 0-0 score regardless, so everybody really just banded together.

How did it feel to win the Section 3-A title outright?

I’m shaking now just thinking about it. Just watching the program from seventh grade to now and then joining the team and with my class being a very influential part of Springdale softball, it was a great feeling. We all worked really, really hard for it these past four years.

What is your approach every time you step into the batter’s box?

I’m gonna hit the ball. I’m gonna do what I need to do to get on base and help out my team.

Describe the at-bat when you hit your home run against Ellis?

We all had to adjust at the plate. It was difficult most of the time to make that adjustment. Everytime I go up to bat, I just want to go up to bat, spin my bat, tap my head and get in. I just really dug in, and I wanted to put my team first and do what needed to be done.

How was it stepping into a leadership-type role as a senior?

I’m not really new to the whole leadership aspect of athletics. I’ve been the captain of our volleyball team. I was a two-time captain of our basketball team. I feel like I was very prepared.

How do you balance all the sports?

I also run track, too, so that’s another one. I find myself being most comfortable playing sports. That’s where I shine. That’s my thing, so balancing them isn’t very hard. For me. It’s more of like, this is something fun that I want to do, so it’s not anything difficult.

Who would you say is pushed you the hardest?

My dad is my number one all the time. With all my hitting lessons, my catching lessons, he’d always be there. He really pushed me to do the best I can in softball and academics. My other person is Mr. Jack Stout. He was the one who taught me softball, and he’s the one that watched me grow playing the game and I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him.

Will Siegel

Class: Sophomore

School: Fox Chapel

Report card: The tennis team’s No. 1 singles player helped lead the Foxes to the WPIAL championship. Fox Chapel defeated Shady Side Academy, 5-0, and Siegel won his match in the third set, helping the team clinch the victory. The Foxes were the underdogs as the sixth seed, but Siegel overcame the odds when he and the team won the Class 3A title at W & J.

What is one thing you do before every tennis match?

I have to make sure I’m completely zoned in to make sure that I can play the best to my potential. I can’t ever take a match for granted.

How’d it feel to win the WPIAL championships?

Honestly, it felt great because the kids I won it with have been my good friends for years. We’ve known each other since we were really young, and it feels good that we could do something like that together. We’re never gonna forget that.

What do your teammates mean to you?

They’re great teammates. We all support each other, and it’s been a tough road to get here and we never let up on each other.

How did you guys keep the momentum going as the sixth-seeded underdogs?

We all knew that our seeding didn’t mean anything. Our coach told us that seeds are what other people think of you, but the results are what you think about yourself. That’s what motivated us to keep playing hard because we knew that our seed was not as high. It was all about how good we could play, and we wanted it more than the other teams.

What impact have the coaches had on you and the team?

Coach Slezak, he’s been great. He gives us a lot of strategies before the match, and he works with every person. He doesn’t just like let anybody go without being taught. He makes sure he works with you and makes you better.

How was it getting the play at a college like W&J?

I like how the courts were set where you can only see the kids next to you, and you couldn’t see the kids above you. I didn’t know if the kids above me were winning on my team.

Who would you say has pushed you the hardest during your athletic career?

Probably my dad. My dad’s always pushed me. My dad was a great athlete when he was younger, and he’s always motivated me to be better because I knew how good of an athlete he was.

How does it feel to win the WPIAL championship in basketball, too?

It’s great to have two WPIAL championships in my sophomore year. The tennis one feels a lot better. I contributed a lot more to the tennis one, so it definitely felt better to win that one, but the basketball one I will not discount. I’m really happy about winning both of those.

What’s next for you and the team?

We’re going right back to the WPIAL championship, but that’s for us for next year. For now, we’re gonna focus on states and see how far we can go in states trying to make a run.

