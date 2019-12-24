A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Knoch’s Nevaeh Ewing, Apollo-Ridge’s Keighton Reese

Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 12:37 PM

Nevaeh Ewing

Class: Jr.

School: Knoch

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Ewing helped Knoch to two Section 1-4A victories last week. She had 13 points in a 39-37 win over Indiana on Monday and 27 in a 64-42 victory over Greensburg Salem on Thursday. Ewing also had a team-high 16 points in a 61-54 nonconference loss at Class 2A No. 2 Winchester Thurston on Friday.

How did it feel to contribute to two section wins last week?

It felt good, because we’re all starting to click as a team, like knowing our positions and our different strategies. It’s good to start off the season (3-0) in section. It’s allowed us to build our confidence.

What’s the story around of your first name?

My parents weren’t able to have kids for a while, so when they found out they were having me, they wanted to give me a special name, because they said “I was a gift from Heaven.” So, they spelled Heaven backwards.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I have to make 14 shots before every game, because that’s my number my entire high school career so far. Once I make 14, I stop.

Do you have a favorite food?

An Italian hoagie.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Psychology. I like learning about the workings of the brain and different aspects of the brain and how we think.

Who are your best friends on the team?

We’re all pretty close, but I have to say I’m really close with Madilyn Boyer and Lauren Cihonski. I’m also building relationships with our freshmen coming up like Nina Shaw.

Who would win a team-wide a game of H-O-R-S-E?

I feel like I would have to win.

Who’s your favorite NBA player?

Klay Thompson. He’s a shooter and a strong guard. I like watching Golden State play.

What’s the top gift on your holiday list?

A pair of Beats headphones

What’s your favorite TV show?

Grey’s Anatomy

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know about you?

I’ve been playing basketball since I was in first grade.

Keighton Reese

Class: Jr.

School: Apollo-Ridge

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Reese was on fire from behind the arc last week, connecting on 17 3-pointers. He made seven 3-pointers and had 21 points in a 61-47 win over Riverview on Tuesday and followed that up with 26 points and eight 3-pointers in a 72-59 win over St. Joseph on Wednesday. Reese added eight points and a pair of 3-pointers in a 57-53 comeback win over Northgate on Friday.

What led to the success behind the arc last week?

It was really just the way the defense was playing and my teammates did a good job of passing me the ball and giving me open looks. Every time I shot the ball, I became more confident and my coaches let me kept letting me shoot it, whether they were going in or not.

After missing the playoffs last year, what does a 2-1 start in section play do for the confidence within the team?

We’re pretty confident and we don’t want what happened last year to happen again, where it came down to the last game of the season to see if we got in. We’re trying to win games early and hopefully we can get in the playoffs.

Do you have a favorite food?

Steak and shrimp with a side of fries.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

After warming up, I shoot a 3-pointer from the white line on our court and I have to make one before I go sit down on the bench.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. I’ve always been good at it and our teacher (Mr. Jones) in high school is really good and I’ve had him every year so far.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Jake Fello, Klay Fitzroy, Zach Hreha, Dom Reiter…pretty much everyone. We’re all pretty close on the team.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Either (Jake) Fello or myself.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Ray Allen. We both like shooting threes from the corner.

What is the top gift on your holiday list?

I’d like a new pair of shoes. I have a lot of shoes and I like to wear pretty much everything.

What’s your favorite TV show?

I mainly just watch NFL games, NBA games and college football and basketball … pretty much whatever is on ESPN.

Is there something interesting about you that people may not know about you?

Not really. I still just play football and basketball when I’m not at school or participating in school sports.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

