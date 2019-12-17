A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Morgan Gamble and Demetri Fritch

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 | 4:23 PM

Morgan Gamble

Class: Jr.

School: Apollo-Ridge

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Gamble scored at least 20 points for Apollo-Ridge in two wins last week. She had a game-high 22 points in a 55-27 win over Burrell and followed that with a 20-point night in a 64-19 win over Valley. Apollo-Ridge is 3-2 and 1-1 in Section 1-4A.

How did it feel to earn two wins last week?

It is a pretty good start to our season, considering the girls we lost from last year’s team. This year a big year for the people that will be contributing for the next few years to start realizing their roles on the team.

What has it been like playing for new coach Mike Monstrola?

It’s been fun. Everyone has learning to do when you have a new coach. There are new things you have to adapt to because of different coaching styles.

Do you have any superstitions or pre-game routines?

Not me personally, but as a team we always pray in the locker room together and come out and warm up.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

A buffalo chicken hoagie from Subway.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. I’m better at math than I am at English or history.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Madison Marks and Brinley Toland

What player would a team-wide win a game of H-O-R-S-E?

Probably Rylee Eaton.

Who is your favorite college basketball team?

Probably Pitt, because that’s really the only place I’ve been to watch (men’s and women’s) college basketball games.

What gift is at the top of your holiday wish list?

Post Malone concert tickets.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Shameless

Demetri Fritch

Class: Jr.

School: Springdale

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Fritch was the leading scorer for the Dynamos in three road wins last seek. He had 21 points in a 55-40 win over Riverside, 20 in a 75-48 win over Jefferson-Morgan and 19 in a 67-48 win in the Section 1-2A opener at Northgate. Springdale was 5-0 entering Tuesday’s game with Sto-Rox.

What was the main factor in being able to be a big scorer in all three wins last week?

Chris (Mitchell) being at point guard has helped me. He’s done a great job at point guard. We’re young, and we have a bright future, so it won’t be last time hearing about Springdale.

What is the confidence level within the team after winning three road games in one week?

We had one practice all week, so there was very little preparation, but I feel like we have the right team to get the job done. Playing a lot in one week definitely took a toll on us, but we persevered and got the job done.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

Chicken and mac and cheese.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Science. I find it interesting because this entire world is based around science.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Logan Dexter, Ben Myford, and Chris Mitchell

What player would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

I’m going to have to say me.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Demar DeRozan. I just like him. He’s not a very high scorer, but he gets the job done and focuses on the win more than his points.

What gift is at the top of your holiday wish list?

Jordan 11 shoes

What’s your favorite TV show?

SpongeBob SquarePants

What’s something interesting people may not know about you?

I’m a big gamer. I like to play Rainbow Six Siege and Madden on X-Box.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

