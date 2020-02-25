A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Shannon Small and Korry Myers
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Shannon Small
Class: Senior
School: Plum
Sport: Bowling
Report card: Small won her first WPIBL singles championship, defeating Norwin’s Taylor Gozur in the finals Thursday at Wildlife Lanes in Lower Burrell. She had the top average in the WPIBL at 223.23 and bowled a 299 game during league play.
How did it feel to break through and win your first district title?
It was really fun. It was a cool experience to go up against the best girls in the WPIBL.
You’ve won two Western Regional championships, so what will it take to close your career with a third and get to the state tournament?
I’ve been making most of my spares and I’ve been shooting really well. With a combination of more practice and concentration, I just want to keep doing what I’ve doing all season.
You had a 299 game this year, so have you ever bowled a 300 game?
No that was the highest game I’ve ever had. I had 11 strikes in a row, and I left the seven pin on the last ball. It was heartbreaking.
What got you interested in bowling?
I started when I was 3 or 4 years old. My dad always bowled, and I have three older siblings that bowl, so it just ran in the family.
Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?
I’m kind of superstitious. Nothing during the match, but I have a blanket my friend’s grandmother gave me that I bring to all my big matches. The day she gave it to me, I won a tournament. So I have kept bringing with me to my high school tournaments.
Do you have any college plans?
I plan on going to Duquesne to bowl and study pharmacy.
What’s your favorite school subject?
I really enjoy math and chemistry.
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I’m a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan. I love watching the hockey games on TV and going to games.
Korry Myers
Class: Senior
School: Highlands
Sport: Basketball
Report card: Myers had a game-high 25 points for top-seeded Highlands, which rolled to an 80-56 win over No.9 Ringgold on Saturday at North Hills. He averages 16.6 points and has a team-leading 68 3-pointers.
How’d it feel to have a big game for Highlands in the playoff opener?
It was good. It helped us a lot and got us going. We had been waiting for 15 days, and we just wanted to play.
Highlands was one of few teams with byes that didn’t struggle after the two-week layoff, so what did the team do to stay sharp?
We had two scrimmages, and we had some really hard practices. We just stayed focused, so we didn’t have that rust.
What’s the key for Wednesday’s semifinal against Blackhawk?
We just have to stay focused on that game and not worry about the championship. We just have to go out and move the ball, rebound and play good defense.
Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?
Every away game, I have to go get watermelon Sour Patch Kids candy and I eat half the bag on the way there before the game.
What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?
LeBron James
What who would win a game team-wide H-O-R-S-E?
If dunks are allowed then Johnny (Crise) is going to win, because he’s the only guy on the team that can dunk. If it’s only shooting then it’d be close between Luke (Cochran) and me.
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I have a great (fake) Russian accent.
