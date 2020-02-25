A-K Valley high school athletes of the week: Shannon Small and Korry Myers



Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 5:35 PM

Plum's Shannon Small is a member of the 2019-20 bowling team. Highlands' Korry Myers is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team.

Shannon Small

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Bowling

Report card: Small won her first WPIBL singles championship, defeating Norwin’s Taylor Gozur in the finals Thursday at Wildlife Lanes in Lower Burrell. She had the top average in the WPIBL at 223.23 and bowled a 299 game during league play.

How did it feel to break through and win your first district title?

It was really fun. It was a cool experience to go up against the best girls in the WPIBL.

You’ve won two Western Regional championships, so what will it take to close your career with a third and get to the state tournament?

I’ve been making most of my spares and I’ve been shooting really well. With a combination of more practice and concentration, I just want to keep doing what I’ve doing all season.

You had a 299 game this year, so have you ever bowled a 300 game?

No that was the highest game I’ve ever had. I had 11 strikes in a row, and I left the seven pin on the last ball. It was heartbreaking.

What got you interested in bowling?

I started when I was 3 or 4 years old. My dad always bowled, and I have three older siblings that bowl, so it just ran in the family.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I’m kind of superstitious. Nothing during the match, but I have a blanket my friend’s grandmother gave me that I bring to all my big matches. The day she gave it to me, I won a tournament. So I have kept bringing with me to my high school tournaments.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

Not really before matches, but I do like to eat gummy bears during matches.

Do you have any college plans?

I plan on going to Duquesne to bowl and study pharmacy.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I really enjoy math and chemistry.

Who are your best friends on the team?

I’ve been with the girls on the bowling team for a long time, and I’ve known them well all throughout high school. We did have a new girl, Leah Rim, join the team this year and we’ve become really close through bowling.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Grey’s Anatomy.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I’m a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan. I love watching the hockey games on TV and going to games.

Korry Myers

Class: Senior

School: Highlands

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Myers had a game-high 25 points for top-seeded Highlands, which rolled to an 80-56 win over No.9 Ringgold on Saturday at North Hills. He averages 16.6 points and has a team-leading 68 3-pointers.

How’d it feel to have a big game for Highlands in the playoff opener?

It was good. It helped us a lot and got us going. We had been waiting for 15 days, and we just wanted to play.

Highlands was one of few teams with byes that didn’t struggle after the two-week layoff, so what did the team do to stay sharp?

We had two scrimmages, and we had some really hard practices. We just stayed focused, so we didn’t have that rust.

What’s the key for Wednesday’s semifinal against Blackhawk?

We just have to stay focused on that game and not worry about the championship. We just have to go out and move the ball, rebound and play good defense.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

Every away game, I have to go get watermelon Sour Patch Kids candy and I eat half the bag on the way there before the game.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

I typically don’t eat big meals before games. I usually eat something small two hours before the game, so my stomach isn’t full, but I’m also not hungry.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

LeBron James

What’s your favorite school subject?

Probably English, because I’ve always been good at it. I’ve always had a high grade in it and it’s always come easy to me.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Our entire team is pretty close. There’s not one guy that stands out over the rest. We always hang out in a group.

What who would win a game team-wide H-O-R-S-E?

If dunks are allowed then Johnny (Crise) is going to win, because he’s the only guy on the team that can dunk. If it’s only shooting then it’d be close between Luke (Cochran) and me.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Impractical Jokers.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I have a great (fake) Russian accent.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Highlands, Plum