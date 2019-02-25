A-K Valley high school lookahead: Week of Feb. 25, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 9:43 PM

Monday

Hockey: Knoch remains alive for a spot in the PIHL Division II playoffs, but the Knights need a victory over Connellsville in their regular-season finale. A Knoch win would lift the Knights into a tie for the final playoff spot with Trinity, and the teams then would play a play-in game to determine which one would advance to the postseason and a first-round game against Burrell.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Highlands has a chance to advance to the WPIAL championship game for the second time in four seasons, as the Golden Rams take on No. 1 New Castle in the Class 4A semifinals at 8 p.m. at North Allegheny. It’s a rematch of the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA semifinals, which Highlands won, 79-76, in overtime. The Golden Rams are in the semifinals for the third time in four years.

Thursday

Swimming: The WPIAL swimming championships will begin at Pitt’s Trees Pool, with two days of competition. The Class AAA meet will take place in the morning session, with Class AA in the afternoon.

Basketball: The WPIAL basketball championship games begin at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, with 12 contests spread over three days. Games Thursday are the Class 2A girls (5 p.m.), the A boys (7 p.m.) and the 3A boys (9 p.m.).

Friday

Swimming: The Class AAA swimming championship conclues at Trees Pool, with Class AAA in the morning and AA in the afternoon.

Basketball: The WPIAL championship games continue at Petersen Events Center. Games contested Friday are the Class A girls (3 p.m.), the 2A boys (5 p.m.), the 4A girls (7 p.m.) and the 5A boys (9 p.m.).

Wrestling: The WPIAL Class AAA championships begin at Canon-McMillan, with matches running through the quarterfinals. Kiski Area advanced 12 wrestlers to the tournament, Fox Chapel has seven and Knoch and Plum have two each.

Saturday

Wrestling: The WPIAL championships conclude at Canon-McMillan. Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer and Cam Connor won titles last season, two of four Cavaliers to do so. The other two, Noah Levett and Isaac Reid, graduated.

Basketball: The WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games conclude at Petersen Events Center. Games to take place are the Class 3A girls (11 a.m.), the 4A boys (1 p.m.), the 5A girls (3 p.m.), the 6A girls (7 p.m.) and the 6A boys (9 p.m.).