A-K Valley high school lookahead: Week of March 11, 2019

By: Doug Gulasy

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 6:20 PM

Monday

Hockey: Burrell will get a chance to avenge its lone regular-season when it faces Connellsville in a PIHL Division 2 Penguins Cup semifinal at 7:15 p.m. at Robert Morris’ Island Sports Center. Connellsville beat Burrell, 6-1, in the Bucs’ regular-season finale Feb. 12. Burrell won the first meeting, 7-2. A berth in the Penguins Cup championship game is on the line.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Deer Lakes, coming off the first PIAA playoff victory in school history, looks to continue its run as it plays a Class 3A second-round game against District 6 third-place team Forest Hills at 7:30 p.m. at Armstrong High School.

Swimming and diving

The PIAA Class AA championships begin at Bucknell, featuring the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay, plus the girls diving championships. Deer Lakes’ Adam Morrison is seeded fourth in the 200 free. Knoch’s Matt Cummings and Braden Zukowski are seeded ninth and 11th in the 200 IM. The Knoch boys 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays are seeded ninth. Knoch’s Kristin Jerich is seeded 11th in diving, and Freeport is 12th in the girls 200 medley relay.

Thursday

Swimming and diving: The PIAA Class AA championships conclude at Bucknell, featuring the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay, plus boys diving. Deer Lakes’ Morrison is seeded third in the 500 free coming off his WPIAL title, and teammate Noah Loper is 10th. Knoch’s Zukowski and Cummings are eighth and 10th, respectively, in the breaststroke. Highlands’ Rachel Blackburn and Freeport’s Alexis Schrecengost are seeded 14th and 15th, respectively, in the girls 100 breaststroke.

Friday

Swimming and diving: The PIAA Class AAA championships begin at Bucknell, featuring the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay, plus the girls diving championships. Fox Chapel’s Zoe Skirboll is the No. 2 seed in the 200 IM, and the Foxes’ girls 200 medley relay is 10th. Plum’s Justin Decheck is seeded 11th in the boys 100 butterfly.

Bowling: The individual state tournament take places in Lancaster. Plum’s Shannon Small and Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan qualified after placing in the top 12 at the regional championships over the weekend. Small won the regional title.

Saturday

Swimming and diving: The PIAA Class AAA championships conclude at Bucknell, featuring the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay, plus boys diving. Fox Chapel has a pair of top seeds coming off WPIAL titles: Skirboll in the girls 100 breaststroke and Jonah Cagley in boys diving. Fox Chapel’s David Manelis is seeded ninth in diving. Plum’s Devan Taylor is 11th in the girls breaststroke. The Fox Chapel girls 400 freestyle relay is seeded 12th.

Bowling: The state team championships take place in Lancaster, with the Burrell girls and Plum boys competing after placing in the top six in at the Western Pennsylvania regional tournament.

Tags: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch, Plum