A-K Valley PIAA basketball playoff capsule: Games for March 14, 2023

Monday, March 13, 2023 | 3:51 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons blocks the shot of Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Meehleib during WPIAL Class 4A first-round action Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School.

PIAA basketball playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Second round

Highlands (22-5) vs. Lincoln Park (26-1)

7 p.m. Tuesday, North Allegheny Senior High School, McCandless

District seed: Highlands 7-4; Lincoln Park 7-1

Winner plays: Winner of Laurel Highlands (23-3)/Hampton (24-3) Friday in quarterfinals (time, site TBD)

Players to watch: Cam Reigard, Highlands; Meleek Thomas, Lincoln Park

Layup lines: Highlands advanced to the PIAA second round after an 81-67 victory over Johnstown on Friday. Jimmy Kunst had 23 points, Reigard scored 19, Chandler Thimons tallied 14, Bradyn Foster added 12, and Jordyn Tavarez scored 11 for the Golden Rams’ balanced attack. Highlands reached the PIAA second round last season before falling to Laurel Highlands. … Lincoln Park ousted Highlands from the WPIAL playoffs in the semifinals with an 87-64 win Feb. 27. The Leopards went on to capture their sixth WPIAL championship with a 78-68 win over North Catholic. The Leopards rolled past South Allegheny in the PIAA first round 80-63 behind 31 points from Thomas and 21 by Pitt recruit Brandin Cummings. Thomas, ranked the No. 4 sophomore prospect in the nation by ESPN, averages 23.3 points. He has scholarship offers from Pitt, Villanova, Indiana, Missouri and others. Cummings averages 25.1 points. Lincoln Park lost to District 10 champion Fairview in the PIAA second round last year.

