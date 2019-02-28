A-K Valley PIHL playoff capsule: Game for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

By: Doug Gulasy

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 7:40 PM

PIHL Penguins Cup playoff preview

Class A

First round

No. 7 (North) Freeport (5-13) vs. No. 2 (South) Thomas Jefferson (15-3)

7:40 p.m. Thursday at Rostraver Ice Garden

Winner plays: No. 3 (North) Meadville or No. 6 (South) Norwin on Monday in quarterfinals

Coaches: Kelly Mason, Freeport; William Crousey, Thomas Jefferson

Goals for/against: Freeport, 56/127; Thomas Jefferson, 113/56

Players to watch: Alex Colflesh, F, Freeport; Hayden Hintemeyer, F, Thomas Jefferson

Last PIHL playoff appearance: Freeport, 2017 (lost to Thomas Jefferson, 8-2, in play-in round); Thomas Jefferson, 2018 (lost to South Fayette, 5-2, in first round)

About Freeport: The Yellowjackets are seeking their first postseason win since 2015, when they topped Bishop McCort, 6-2, in the play-in round, but enter the playoffs on an eight-game losing streak. Their last win was Dec. 13, a 5-1 victory over Blackhawk. Colflesh leads Freeport with 13 goals and 27 points, but he did not play in the Yellowjackets’ final two regular-season games.

About Thomas Jefferson: The Jaguars enter the playoffs winners of eight of their last 10 games. They outscored opponents 58-39 during that span. Hintemeyer finished fifth in the Class A regular-season scoring race with 49 points.

