A-K Valley Through the Years: One century ago, Owens Field made debut
Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.
100 years ago
• Owens Field in Apollo hosted its first game as Apollo defeated first-year Leechburg, 47-0. The land for the field was former farmland donated by the Owens family.
75 years ago
• Defending WPIAL champion Aspinwall blanked Freeport, 18-0. Sunny Thompson scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Asps, and Jack Donohue tallied from 4 yards out.
60 years ago
• Har-Brack won its first game of the season by pulling out a 43-40 thriller over defending City League champ Westinghouse. McKinley Combs scored three touchdowns for Har-Brack.
50 years ago
• Freeport remained undefeated with a 21-6 victory over West Allegheny. Jeff Finley scored two touchdowns and Gary Risch added one to go with his 170 rushing yards.
40 years ago
• Highlands assistant coach Sam Albert said if the Golden Rams won three in a row, the players could shave his head. Albert kept his promise after Highlands defeated Seneca Valley, 21-0.
• Leechburg’s Dan Hauser put on a show for the home fans, scoring five touchdowns on five carries and returning an interception 88 yards to set up another in a 42-0 victory over Ford City.
25 years ago
• In a battle of unbeatens that featured Springdale’s unexpected 4-0 start, Riverview shut out the Dynamos, 22-0, before a standing-room-only crowd at Veterans Memorial Field.
• Burrell held Pine-Richland to minus-2 yards of offense in a 27-0 victory. Defensive linemen Ryan McCall, Toby Dobies, and David Merrifield led the unbeaten Bucs.
10 years ago
• Burrell created a four-way tie for first place in the Allegheny Conference with a 17-14 win at Shady Side Academy. Cam Nelson threw two touchdown passes and Brian Shaw’s 23-yard field goal proved to be the difference. Shaw, as a New Kensington police officer, was killed in the line of duty Nov. 17, 2017.
Five years ago
• In a miraculous finish, Highlands drove 46 yards in 28.3 seconds to defeat Apollo-Ridge, 28-27, before 5,000 fans at Golden Rams Stadium. A 5-yard pass from Brayden Thimons to Jordan Lineburg and Sam Elliott’s kick proved to be the game-winner.
