A-K Valley WPIAL baseball playoff capsule: Games for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
By:
Monday, May 15, 2023 | 2:26 PM
WPIAL baseball playoffs
Class 3A
Preliminary round
16-Valley (10-10) vs. 17-Burrell (7-9)
6 p.m. Tuesday at Highlands
Winner plays: 1-Riverside (17-0) Thursday in quarterfinals at Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Wesley Schrock, Valley; Isaac Lasinski, Burrell
Extra bases: The Section 3-3A rivals finished in a three-way tie for fourth place at 5-7 with Derry (7-10). Burrell swept the two-game series during the regular season with 7-2 and 7-5 wins March 27-28. … Valley finished the season on a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 34-19 in that span. Schrock tossed a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Brownsville last week. Tyler Danko was 3 for 3 with a triple. Jacob Staraniec and Niko Heakins also have been key on the mound and at the plate this season for the Vikings. Valley went 1-9 in section play last season and fell short of the playoffs. The Vikings’ last playoff win was a 5-1 first-round victory over Mohawk in 2021. … Burrell snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 17-5 win over Deery Lakes in the section finale last week. Lasinski knocked in four runs, Justin Hyland had three RBIs and Ryan Scheftic was 3 for 4 against the Lancers. The Bucs dropped down from Class 4A this season. The Bucs’ last playoff win was a 10-2 first-round victory over McGuffey in 2019.
