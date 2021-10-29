A-K Valley WPIAL boys soccer playoff capsules for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
Friday, October 29, 2021 | 7:28 PM
Saturday’s games
Boys
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
5-Fox Chapel (13-3-1) at 4-Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)
Noon at Canon-Mac Stadium, Canonsburg
Winner plays: winner of 9-Allderdice (13-4-1)/1-Seneca Valley (15-0-1) on Tuesday (Site/Time TBD)
Notes: The Foxes will look to knock off the Big Macs for the second time after beating them, 3-0, during the opening weekend of the season. They earned a trip to the quarterfinals with a 7-0 blanking of Penn-Trafford on Tuesday. Sean Ahia scored twice, and Quentin Cook, Carson Krushansky, George Tabor, Ashton Schutzman and Pablo Linzoain had one goal each in the win. … Canon-McMillan received a bye after splitting the Section 2 title with Peters Township. The Big Macs posted seven shutouts during the regular season and five came in the last seven matches. They won the WPIAL title in 2019. Toby Goeckeler, Brock Kiefer, Mason Le and Aarik Yetter were named to the all-section team, and Ben Johnson received co-coach of the year honors.
Class A
8-Springdale (11-4-1) at 1-Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3)
Noon at Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon
Winner plays: winner of 5-Eden Christian (16-2-1)/4-Bentworth (15-1-1) on Tuesday (time, site TBD) in semifinals
Notes: This will be the teams’ fourth postseason meeting in three years. GCC beat the Dynamos in the semifinals the past two seasons, 2-0 last year and 4-2 in 2019. The Centurions also won, 1-0, in the ‘19 PIAA quarterfinals. Springdale blanked No. 9 Seton LaSalle in the first round, 1-0, as Chris Mitchell scored off a cross from Billy Lawrence in the 66th minute. Goalkeeper Andrew Hause posted the shutout, the Dynamos’ seventh of the season. Springdale’s losses are to No. 5 seed Eden Christian (2-1, 2-0) and No. 2 Winchester Thurston (4-1, 3-0). … Two-time defending champion GCC opened with a one-sided, 8-0 win over Chartiers-Houston as Carlo Denis scored three goals and added an assist, and Jackson Vacanti had two scores and two assists in the first-round game played at Mt. Pleasant. Mason Fabean added a goal and two assists. The win broke a two-game losing streak for the top-seeded Centurions, who are playing away from home in the first two rounds because they do not have an artificial turf home field. First-year coach Rob Fabean was an assistant for the pair of championship runs.
