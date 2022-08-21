Acrisure enough, the Birdie’s back for another season of A-K Valley football picks

When The Birdie heard that Acrisure was spending $150 million to put its name on the big football field on the North Shore, a thought popped into his bird brain.

“The Birdie writes the most-read weekly high school football prediction column in the A-K Valley,” he boasted. “What company wouldn’t want to be associated with me?”

So The Birdie made a few phone calls, trying to secure a naming rights deal for his column.

He was not successful.

“They told me their advertising budget was completely spent,” The Birdie complained. “They said all they could offer me was a leftover jar of Heinz-branded pickles if I worked their name subliminally into my column. Would an author as illustrious as myself accept a deal that chintzy?”

Discouraged, he turned his attention to the upcoming football season. It made him feel better.

“Can’t wait to go see Leechburg,” he said. “That team used to be the longest of long shots to make the playoffs only a few short years ago, and now they’re all but an Acrisure bet to make it.

“Braylan Lovelace has got to be the most exciting player in the Valley in years. Look high and low and you won’t find a more Acrisure-footed runner.

“Really looking forward to watching Freeport, too. If Lovelace is the most exciting player in the area, Ben Lane isn’t far behind. The Yellowjackets better make Acrisure that they get the ball in his hands as often as possible.

“Highlands should make some noise this season as well. They’ve got all their top skills players back — a dynamic quarterback in Chandler Thimons, a rumbling running back in Luke Bombalski and an Acrisure-handed receiver in Landan Signorella. Those Rams will be tough to beat.”

His spirits sufficiently lifted, The Birdie made season predictions for all 13 A-K Valley teams.

Apollo-Ridge

The Vikings had so many injuries last season, they could really use a health insurance brokerage company. Anybody know a good one? Anyway, they should improve, but it’s a tough section to make the playoffs in.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: No

Burrell

A drop to Class 2A should help the Bucs, but it won’t be easy to replace Caden Dicaprio and, again, it’s a tough conference.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: No

Deer Lakes

The Lancers emerged as a good, solid football team last year, and there’s opportunity in the Allegheny Seven.

Wins: 5

Playoffs: Yes

Fox Chapel

The Foxes probably deserved more plaudits than they got for a really solid season last year, but graduation hit hard and their conference is rough.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: No

Freeport

The Yellowjackets have a roster loaded with talent and a workable schedule in front of them. Big season coming.

Wins: 8

Playoffs: Yes

Highlands

First-year coach Matt Bonislawski walked into a pretty promising situation. The Golden Rams have a tough schedule but tons of talent.

Wins: 6

Playoffs: Yes

Kiski Area

The Cavaliers are a difficult team to figure out. Graduation hit hard, but the roster is hardly barren. They’ll probably be better at the end of the year than the beginning.

Wins: 5

Playoffs: No

Knoch

A tough start for new coach Tim Burchett. Field renovations mean the Knights will play their whole season on the road.

Wins: 2

Playoffs: No

Leechburg

The Blue Devils will send Lovelace off to Pitt with a season to remember.

Wins: 9

Playoffs: Yes

Plum

The Mustangs finished last season strong and bring back star running back Eryck Moore.

Wins: 6

Playoffs: Yes

Riverview

The Raiders have a hard-working group that should improve on last season.

Wins: 3

Playoffs: No

Springdale

Like Fox Chapel, Springdale probably didn’t get enough credit last year. This year, new coach Ryan Tempalski has a lot of blanks to fill.

Wins: 4

Playoffs: No

Valley

New coach Dave Heaver should give the program a jolt, but there’s a lot of building to do.

Wins: 2

Playoffs: No

Last season’s record: 84-32 (72.4%)