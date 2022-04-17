Adin Zorn, Sewickley Academy tackle baseball season with confidence

By:

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Adin Zorn throws to first base during a game against Riverview last season.

Heightened optimism reigns in the Sewickley Academy baseball program.

“The team is excited for the 2022 season as we have a strong core of new and returning baseball players,” SA coach Andrew Petruska said. “We are returning a ton of game experience from last year. The team is returning the three main starters on the mound from last year and adding more valuable arms.

“(We) look to replace a big bat in the middle of the order but look for other players to step up and contribute right away at the plate.”

The centerpiece of this year’s club is junior shortstop/pitcher Adin Zorn, SA’s co-captain who has committed to Penn State.

“Adin is a rare find as an athlete, leading both on and off the field,” Petruska said. “His passion, work ethic and leadership mindset are like nothing I have ever seen as a player myself, coach and professionally. He has the unique ability to see the bigger picture and selflessly considering all angles.

“When he steps on the field, you can see his focus and intensity as he competes for his team and school.

“His mindset is one that cannot be found very often. Not only does he strive each day to perfect his skill set, but he’s the most supportive teammate.”

Zorn, who owns a 3.5 GPA, led the Panthers in almost every offensive category last season, including batting average (.571), slugging percentage (1.071), on-base percentage (.617), runs (16), plate appearances (47), at-bats (42), hits (24), RBIs (23), doubles (11) and triples (2). He also was 2-0 on the mound.

“My expectations for this year’s team are to compete for a section championship and make a deep run in the WPIAL playoffs,” Zorn said. “On a personal note, my only goal is to win and just let personal achievements come along with team success. It’s really whatever I can do to help the team win.

“We just want to keep improving as a team and continue to win games.”

Zorn, who started playing baseball at age 7, also is a member the boys soccer team at Sewickley.

Zorn and co-captain Sajen Schuchert, a senior pitcher/third baseman, are expected to provide a solid one-two offensive punch for the Panthers this season.

Schuchert hit .351 last year and compiled a 2-0 pitching record.

“We look for our team leaders, Adin Zorn and Sajen Schuchert, to bolster the offense and get the team going with their power and confidence,” Petruska said. “Sajen is an inspiring leader both on and off the field. We’ve had the privilege of watching Sajen grow since freshman year. His determination and grit make him an integral part of our team. His leadership and team spirit build the team each and every day.”

Zorn, Schuchert, sophomore P/1B Jordan Smith and juniors Nick Straka (P/C), Bennett Spencer (P/INF) and Nick Madison (OF) are returning starters. Smith posted 3-1 record and a 2.26 ERA as the staff workhorse last season.

“Jordan and Nick look to provide innings behind the plate and on the mound,” Petruska said.

Some new faces in the lineup include freshmen Andrew Colletti (INF/OF), Quinton Gibb-Green (OF/Utility) and Will Straka (P/OF) and sophomore Michael Woo (INF/OF).

“They will play many roles during the season,” said Petruska, SA’s veteran field boss who is assisted by Anthony Garofalo.

Hudson Colletti, a junior pitcher/outfielder, freshman P/1B/3B Nolan Donnelly and freshman P/OF Lawrence Topper also are hoping to make an impact on the mound.

“Our defense will also be key to this year’s success as we have Spencer and Madison looking to lead the infield and outfield,” Petruska said. “There is a lot of work to be done to prepare our young defense and pitchers.”

The Panthers finished 6-4 in Section 3-A and 7-6 overall last season, hit .320 as a team and advanced to the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

Tags: Sewickley Academy