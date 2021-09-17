After 11 shutout quarter, Sto-Rox defense draws big test from Avonworth

Friday, September 17, 2021 | 3:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth quarterback Nate Harper talks with head coach Duke Johncour during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Ohio Twp. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox's Drevon Green-Miller grabs a interception from Bishop Sycamore Armond Scott on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at the Wolvarena.

The point totals on Sto-Rox’s side of the scoreboard are often eye-catching, but the numbers next to their opponent have been noteworthy as well this fall.

Two weeks in a row, that other number was zero.

The Vikings are better known for their high-scoring offense under coach LaRoi Johnson, but this year’s defense is trying to provide just as many big plays. The team already has three defensive touchdowns and hasn’t allowed a point since the first quarter of Week Zero.

That’s 11 consecutive scoreless quarters.

“Those guys are playing lights out,” Johnson said. “I’m impressed with just how many turnovers we’re causing. … Multiple guys at every level — defensive line, linebackers, DBs — they all have forced a fumble or caused a big play at some point.”

But after shutout wins over Jeannette and McGuffey, the Sto-Rox defense draws a bigger challenge Friday when the Vikings visit Avonworth at 6 p.m. The nonconference matchup pairs Sto-Rox, the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 2A, against the second-ranked team in 3A Avonworth.

The Antelopes average 39 points per game.

“I think it’s great,” Johnson said of the matchup created by the WPIAL. “You should want to play competitive games. You should want to test your team and see where they’re at. Those are building block games if you plan on doing something in the championship or be on the stage.”

Avonworth has similar aspirations. The 2019 WPIAL champion is 3-0 after wins over Summit Academy, 49-14; Apollo-Ridge, 46-0; and Freeport, 21-7.

“We played them last year and it was a really good game,” Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said. “Both teams were young. And both teams are better, stronger and a better version of last year, so we’re excited.”

Sto-Rox won 28-13 in 2020. The two schools are located about eight miles apart on opposite sides of the Ohio River.

Avonworth running back Ian Syam scored twice in last week’s win on a 3-yard touchdown run and a 19-yard pass from quarterback Nate Harper. Syam had 103 yards rushing on 24 carries behind a senior-heavy offensive line, and Harper completed 14 of 30 passes for 207 yards.

“They’re a really good team,” Johnson said. “They’re well-coached, disciplined and their kids play tough. There’s a lot of respect for Avonworth from our end.”

Initially scheduled for Sto-Rox’s stadium, the game was moved to Avonworth because of concerns about postgame crowds that arose last week. Along with a new location, the game will start an hour earlier.

“It gives us three weeks to figure out a couple of things for our home games,” Johnson said.

Sto-Rox senior Austin Jones has passed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Junior Josh Jenkins, a 1,400-yard passer last season, has played mostly wide receiver this fall. Jaymar Pearson is the leading rusher with 326 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Tre’shaun Barron returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown, and Diego Ellis (37 yards) and Drevon Miller-Ross (10 yards) scored on fumble returns.

“We need to play mistake free,” Johncour said, “and contain their speed and athleticism. They distribute the ball well and they’re talented on both sides of the ball.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

