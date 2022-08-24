After competitive offseason, Avella aims to return to playoff contention

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Avella's Cole Jaworowski (right), Chasten McConn and Isaiah Bradick work out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Avella. Avella's Brian Humensky works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Avella. Avella's Austin Oiler works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Avella. Avella's Cole Jaworowski throws a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Avella. Avella's Brian Humensky works out on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Avella.

Avella owns one of the smallest rosters in WPIAL football. Nonetheless, the Eagles are ready to face the challenges that are coming their way with a never-quit mentality.

Over the offseason, Ryan Cecchini, head coach since 2011, saw the players putting in a lot of hard work, getting ready for the season.

“We’ve had a lot of kids show up in the summer and they’ve been excited,” Cecchini said. “They’ve been competing with each other pretty much the whole summer. We’ve had a good turnout so far, so I’m excited about this upcoming season.”

With a smaller roster, it’s tough to be consistent year in and year out. In 2020, the Eagles made the playoffs and finished the season with a 5-4 record. Last season, Avella finished 1-9, along with a 1-6 conference record.

“We’re one of the smallest schools in the state,” Cecchini said. “We have an extra set of challenges unlike a lot of the Class A schools where they have a lot more kids than us. We’re usually right around the 20 mark, which I think this year we have right at 20. Right now, we’re trying to get a couple more kids out, so we’ll see if that happens.”

Avella is looking to get back to the WPIAL playoffs. Junior Cole Jaworowski, a platoon quarterback last season, noted that the team is taking the steps to prepare for Class A Black Hills Conference.

“We’re just putting in work,” Jaworowski said. “We’re making sure everyone’s being there and getting the reps they need.”

Jaworowski threw for 252 yards last season. He will likely take over the duties as a full-time starting quarterback after the graduation of KJ Rush. He also plays linebacker and wants to continue to make an impact, knowing that he is now an upperclassman.

Because most players play on both sides of the ball, Jaworowski knows offseason conditioning is key.

“A lot of the time, you have people playing the whole game never getting a break, playing 100-plus plays a game,” Jaworowski said. “Other schools, people are playing 30 snaps to 40 snaps.”

Another player returning on both sides of the ball is senior lineman Brian Humensky. Last season, Humensky missed time due to an off-field injury that was reinjured before the season started.

“I was recovering, and I was expected to go back in the first game, but during the two-a-days, I had a teammate fall and land back on my foot and breaking the bone again,” Humensky said. “That caused me to miss out half the season.”

This season, Humensky is rebuilding his strength and is ready to play at 100%.

The Eagles have been lifting and focusing on drills that improve their durability. Summer camp has had a solid turnout, and this year’s roster features a large crop of underclassmen with nine freshmen and seven sophomores.

Humensky acknowledges the work of the players at summer camp and believes that all grade levels have put in a ton of effort over the offseason.

“That has been going really well,” Humensky said. “The people who’ve been there have been doing amazing, and I think we’re going to show it on the field this year.”

Humensky expects senior running back Austin Oiler to have a breakout season. Chasten McConn also returns to the team and makes up the last of the three seniors.

Jaworowski anticipates junior Isaiah Bradick to make an impact as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Bradick’s dedication this offseason impressed Jaworowski.

Cecchini is glad about this offseason’s turnout and he is ready to see how their work translates onto the field.

“I think we’re going to be young, obviously,” Cecchini said. “We’re going to make mistakes, but I think we’re going to be a team that gives a ton of effort, and I think we’re gonna be exciting to watch.”

Avella made the playoffs before despite a consistently short roster year in and year out. Their attitude toward the game never changes. They will show up and play with 100% effort until the final whistle.

Cecchini knows the challenges of coaching one of the smallest schools in the WPIAL, but after playing there and now coaching there for over a decade, Avella is the one place he calls home.

“There’s no other place I’d rather be,” said Cecchini. “I always enjoy coaching the kids, I always tell them I’ve been in their shoes. I went through the same thing with low numbers and everything like they did, so I understand everything they’re going through. There’s nothing that I haven’t gone through that I’m forcing them through, so Avella means a lot to me. I love coaching Avella.”

Avella

Coach: Ryan Cecchini

2021 record: 1-9, 1-6 in Class A Tri-County South

All-time record: 353-485-26

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Mapletown, 7

9.2 at Bentworth, 7

9.9 Mapletown, 7

9.16 Cornell*, 7

9.24 at Bishop Canevin*, 7

9.30 Carlynton*, 7

10.7 at Fort Cherry*, 7

10.14 @ OLSH*, 7

10.21 Burgettstown*, 7

10.28 at Chartiers-Houston*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: KJ Rush*

370 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: Rush*

143-582 yards

Receiving: Brandon Samol*

35-455 yards

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Eagles made their first playoff appearance in 37 years after defeating Carmichaels, 14-7, in stunning fashion in 2020.

• Sport agent Ralph Cindrich wrote a book, NFL Brawler, which details his journey growing up and playing for Avella, making it all the way into the pros. Cindrich played for New England Patriots, the Houston Oilers and the Denver Broncos from 1972-1975.

• Cheerleader Anastasia Barr got into a football game as a defensive back in 2008 due to the team’s shortened roster. The team gained national attention due to its never-say-die mentality.

• Avella alumnus Silvio Zaninelli played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1934-1937, and George Daney played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1968-1974, winning an AFL Championship and a Super Bowl.