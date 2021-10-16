After slow start, North Allegheny field hockey finds its rhythm

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny Sports Network Members of the North Allegheny field hockey team prepare to take on Hempfeld in a Section 1-3A contest Oct. 12, 2021, at Hempfield High School.

The North Allegheny field hockey team is a youthful bunch with many new starters after 10 seniors graduated from last year.

After some growing pains early in the season with a 2-4 start in some challenging games in and out Section 1-3A, the Tigers, coach Michelle Couch said, have hit their stride in the stretch run of the regular season.

“It took a little bit of time for everyone to find out who fits where and to mesh and mold together,” said Couch, who welcomed just two seniors, a large group of 11 juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen to the team in the preseason.

“Now, we’ve finally found that mold that fits our team. Those on and off the field have found their niche on the team. It’s created a strong and fun team atmosphere. The girls work really well together and are determined.”

North Allegheny was 6-2 in an eight-game stretch through Oct. 12 games for an 8-6 overall record.

It was a close race in Section 1-3A all season.

While Pine-Richland separated itself at the top of the section standings, the race for second place has been close between the Tigers, Hempfield and Peters Township.

Through section play Oct 12, which included North Allegheny’s close 3-2 victory over Hempfield, the Tigers and Peters Township were tied for second at 6-3.

Hempfield was one game back at 5-4.

North Allegheny was to wrap up section play with games against Allderdice last Thursday, at Norwin on Monday and at North Allegheny on Wednesday.

The Tigers hoped to complete sweeps against both Allderdice and Norwin. Pine-Richland, 9-0 through Oct. 12, bested North Allegheny, 3-1, when the teams met Sept. 28.

“It’s been exciting to see everyone play so well together,” junior Mila Prusak said. “The freshmen and sophomores have really been stepping it up all season. I don’t think we would be where we are without them. We definitely have what it takes to do well (in the playoffs). We just need to continue to work together as a team and play like I know we can.”

Couch said prior to the Allderdice contest that the race for second would most likely come down to the final game.

North Allegheny suffered a pair of losses — 1-0 and 3-1 to Peters Township — but swept Hempfield, also defeating the Spartans, 4-0, in mid September.

The first half of the second meeting with Hempfield on Oct. 12 was close as both teams scored twice in the first half.

Prusak and Lauren Kampi scored for the Tigers, and for Prusak, it was her team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Junior forward Sophia Mianzo scored the game-winner early in the third quarter, and the NA defense held strong over the final 25 minutes of regulation.

“It was definitely a high-stakes game,” Couch said. “Hempfield, they have had an outstanding season this year. They have a nice story behind them as to how they’ve changed their program. They were hungry for a win, and it also was their senior night, so they were extremely determined and motivated.

“Our team was too. The girls knew what was on the line, and they played with a lot of energy. Both teams played extremely well and aggressive, wanting to get on the board first. That fourth quarter was extremely tight, but we held on. With that win, hopefully that helped our chances to host a playoff game.”

In addition to Prusak’s team-leading goal output, Kampi tallied a total of nine goals through the Hempfield win. Freshman Regan Russell came on to tally five goals, and Mianzo had four.

North Allegheny also geared up for the postseason with a nonsection game at Fox Chapel last Friday.

“We have used every game this season as motivation to keep going and also get better,” Mianzo said.

“We are a pretty young team which has been learning from each game. The game against Hempfield is an example of what we can accomplish when the defense, including (junior) Jordan (Ashbaugh) in goal, all the way up to the midfield and the forwards are working together. We just have to believe in each other that we have what it takes to win any game.”

