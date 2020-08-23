After successful Class 5A stint, McKeesport happy to return to 4A ranks

Sunday, August 23, 2020 | 6:01 AM

For 3½ decades, McKeesport called Class AAAA home in high school football.

Four years after expansion to six classifications saw the Tigers competing in Class 5A, McKeesport returns to 4A football this fall.

“Moving into 4A is exciting,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “We get to play against a whole group of new opponents and at different venues.”

In the four years in Class 5A, the Tigers did what they are accustomed to doing on the football field: They enjoyed great success. McKeesport went 35-13 from 2016-19, reaching the 5A semifinals three times and losing in heartbreaking fashion to West Allegheny in overtime, 38-37, at Heinz Field in the first WPIAL 5A championship game in November of 2016.

The 2020 version of the Tigers has experience in the trenches and plenty of speed at the skill positions.

“The two things that excite me most about this coming season is the return of key linemen Colin Lyons, Cattrell Leggett, D.J. Moehring and Dave Stevenson,” Miller said. “These guys all played key minutes for us last season. The second thing that excites me is our team speed. We have some top-level speed and quickness from our veterans and newcomers.”

The experienced line is ready to lead the way for the vaunted Tigers run game.

“I feel like we are going to be the leading force of a dominant McKeesport team,” Lyons said. “Each person on our line is tough as nails and will do their job 100 percent every play.”

Those new guys will try to fill the void left by the graduation of two studs on offense for McKeesport in Devari Robinson and Demontae Diggs.

Robinson, now a freshman at Lehigh, led the Tigers in rushing with 1,561 yards and 33 touchdowns while also throwing for 295 yards and six scores as the team’s leading passer.

Diggs, a tight end at Youngstown State, had 240 yards in receptions and six touchdowns.

Hoping to step up to lead the way in the traditionally strong Tigers running game are senior Asaad Robinson and junior Kanye Thompson.

“Robinson is a two-way starter at running back and outside linebacker and is a very fast, instinctive runner,” Miller said. “He is able to make players on the ground and in the air.”

While younger players bring hope and a certain level of excitement, Miller admits there are worries for him and his staff with an inexperienced group.

“My concern for this season is experience,” he said. “We are counting on a lot of players with little to no experience on the varsity level.”

Looking back to last fall, McKeesport went 9-3, including a quarterfinals victory over defending champion Penn Hills, before a season-ending loss to eventual WPIAL champion Gateway in the 5A semifinals.

“I was very pleased with how the 2019 season ended,” Miller said. “We were able to beat several good teams in the playoffs and gave Gateway a great game missing four starters because of injury. The season will be remembered by having great senior leadership.”

One of this year’s seniors is ready to roll.

“I’m looking forward to all of the practices and games and just having one last ride with my brothers competing for a WPIAL and state championship,” Lyons said. “I just want to go out my senior year having no regrets and give it all I have.”

While rivals such as Gateway, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional are in the rearview mirror for now, new rivals such as defending champion Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon, Ringgold and West Mifflin are on the road ahead as life is set to begin for McKeesport in the 4A Big Eight Conference.

“The Big Eight looks very competitive across the board,” Miller said. “It will be nice to play closer opponents and develop rivalries for years to come.”

Schedule

Coach: Matt Miller

2019 record: 9-4, 4-2 in Class 5A Big East Conference

All-time record: 660-407-47

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Belle Vernon*, 7

9.18, New Castle, 7

9.25, Trinity*, 7

10.2, at Ringgold*, 7

10.10, West Mifflin*, 1

10.16, Laurel Highlands*, 7

10.23, at Thomas Jefferson*, 7:30

*Class 4A Big Eight Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Devari Robinson*

16-57, 295 yards, 6 TDs

Rushing: Devari Robinson*

198-1,561 yards, 33 TDs

Receiving: Deamontae Diggs*

14-240 yards, 6 TDs

*Graduated

Fast facts

• McKeesport coach Matt Miller begins his fifth season as the Tigers head coach.

• The last time McKeesport was in 4A was prior to expansion in 2015. It was the final year for legendary coach George Smith as the Tigers finished 9-2, beat Seneca Valley in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs and lost a wild one in the district quarterfinals to Penn-Trafford, 39-32.

• The Tigers were a pedestrian 3-2 playing at George Smith Field last year, but they were 6-2 on the road.

• This fall marks the 15th anniversary of the fourth and most recent WPIAL football championship for McKeesport (1932 tri-champs, 1938, 1994). The Tigers finished the regular season 7-2 before beating Shaler, North Hills and Mt. Lebanon to set up a 19-7 victory over Woodland Hills at Heinz Field to win the Class AAAA crown. After two more wins in the PIAA playoffs, they went on to defeat Bethlehem Liberty, 49-10, for a second state championship.

