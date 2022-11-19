After weathering storm, Fox Chapel girls ready to climb back up section ladder

Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4:08 PM

Brenda Guido | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel girls basketball coach Marty Matvay (right with red shirt) confers with his team before practice on Wednesday at Fox Chapel.

Fox Chapel girls basketball coach Marty Matvay works for a company that provides horizontal people movers at airports and other facilities.

But the Foxes are looking for a vertical move this season — not horizontal — as in rising up in the Section 3-Class 5A standings.

Fox Chapel finished at 0-12 in the section last season, going 7-16 overall.

“Last year, we knew it was going to be a tough year, though we always have high aspirations,” Matvay said. “We only returned one player with experience, Elsie Smith, then our other varsity player with some experience, Sarah Slember, tore her ACL that summer. We started sometimes Elsie and four freshmen, or Skylar Byrnes, who’s just a junior.”

Five of Fox Chapel’s 16 losses were by six points or less, so a couple of possessions here or there could have resulted in victories.

The Foxes believe strides can be made this year.

“I certainly think we can improve,” Matvay said. “We’ve had a good offseason. And I’m cautiously optimistic that things are going to be different. That was the first time as a player or a coach that I’ve experienced that type of season, and I don’t want it to happen again.”

“It was definitely tough, lot of tears,” said Smith. “But it was a learning experience because we were mostly younger. There was a lot of leadership for me as a junior. But I think we’ve grown since last year.”

Matvay believes the team can go nine deep with freshman Lyla Jablon at point guard, junior Bella Barbour, Slember and sophomores Bella Urso and Natalia Schaffer.

“I’m interested to see who competes,” Matvay said. “We have a lot of options.”

“We have 10 new freshman, and I think we have to get them integrated into our basketball program,” Smith said. “A big goal for us is to make playoffs and even challenge to win the section. We’re young, but I think we can do that.”

Smith said part of her role is to befriend the freshmen and make sure they’re calm, saying they can’t be stressed out when “you’re down by three and need a clutch shot.”

Barbour suffered a high ankle sprain last year and needed offseason surgery.

“I look at the coming year as someone who is stronger after surgery,” Barbour said. “We’ve got a lot of good, young talent coming up. We’re growing, and I think we’ll be better.”

Matvay has assembled a strong staff that has experienced success over the years.

Allison McGrath, the all-time leading scorer at South Park is there, along with former Kittanning standout Britta Emberg and Kelly Gibson.

The Foxes are anxious for the Dec. 2-3 tip-off tournament against Highlands and Freeport and Class 5A section play against Armstrong, Hampton, Mars, New Castle, North Hills and Shaler.

Said Matvay: “These ladies have done a good job weathering the storm. Last year was a tough year, and it doesn’t mean we have to tolerate it. Opportunity knocks. You’ve just got to answer.”

At a glance

Coach: Marty Matvay

Last year’s record: 7-16 (0-12 in section)

Returning starters: Elsie Smith (sr. 5-11 G-F), Skylar Byrnes (Jr. G), Sarah Slember (Jr. G)

Top newcomers: Lyla Jablon (Fr. PG), Bella Barbour (Jr. G), Natalia Schaffer (So. G), Bella Urso (So. G)

