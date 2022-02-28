AK Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 | 3:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review J.P. Dockey and Fox Chapel will be looking to win their 22nd game in a row when they face Central Catholic in today’s WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

Boys

Class 6A

Semifinals

2-Fox Chapel (22-1) vs. 3-Central Catholic (18-5)

8 p.m. Tuesday, AHN Arena, Peters Township High School

Winner plays: Winner of 1-North Hills (23-0)/4-Mt. Lebanon (16-8) Saturday at 7 p.m. in championship game at Petersen Events Center

Layup lines: Fox Chapel turned away Pine-Richland, 77-67, in the quarterfinals on Friday as the Foxes began the playoffs after receiving a bye past the first round. It wasn’t easy for Fox Chapel, which had to rally to win its 21st straight game. The Foxes trailed the Rams by nine points at halftime. Senior Eli Yofan tied a career best with 34 points for the Foxes, who outscored Pine-Richland, 21-8, in the third quarter. The 77 points was nine above its season average (68.2). Fox Chapel is making its second straight appearance in the semifinals. It lost to Pine-Richland in this round last year … Central Catholic hopes to avenge a pair of losses to Fox Chapel from Section 3 play. The Vikings have won eight of nine dating to mid January. Central Catholic had no trouble in the quarterfinals as it raced past Butler, 69-38. Junior guard Dante DePante scored a game-best 17 points in the victory. He averages 20 points a game. The Vikings seek their first WPIAL title since 2008, and the Foxes last won a WPIAL title in 1977. Central Catholic lost in the 2020 semifinals to Mt. Lebanon before falling in the quarterfinals last year.

Girls

Class 4A

2-Southmoreland (18-3) vs. 3-Knoch (20-2)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Gateway

Coaches: Amber Cernuto, Southmoreland; Chris Andreassi, Knoch

Winner plays: Winner of 5-Elizabeth Forward (19-4)/1-Blackhawk (22-0) in championship 3 p.m. March 5 at Petersen Events Center

Layup lines: Southmoreland is back in the semifinals for the third consecutive time and is looking to get back to the finals at Petersen Events Center for the second time in three years. The Scotties set a school record Friday with its their 44th straight win at home, breaking the boys’ mark of 43. The Scotties thumped Highlands, 50-24, in the quarterfinals. Highlands was held without a field goal until the 4-minute, 22-second mark of the second quarter. Senior Gracie Spadaro scored 18 points, and senior Delaynie Morvosh added 11 in the win. The Scotties, winners of 13 of their last 14, are allowing just 34.1 points, but that is the third-lowest average of the semifinal teams. Knoch gives up 30.5, Blackhawk 32.0 and Elizabeth Forward 40.8. … Knoch is back in the semifinals for the second straight year. The Lady Knights, like Southmoreland, returned after a 15-day layoff to play a quarterfinal game. They took care of No. 6 Montour, 67-48, in Jefferson Township. Senior Maddie Boyer led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds. The win was the 17th in a row for Knoch, which never has been to the WPIAL championship. The team won its first section title this season since 1972. Knoch lost to Beaver in the final four a year ago. Knoch and Southmoreland have secured PIAA playoff spots.

