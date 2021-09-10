Aliquippa, Central Valley anticipate electric atmosphere as rivalry renews

Friday, September 10, 2021 | 2:52 AM

The cement stands may be weathered, the grass field might be bumpy and the vintage light towers have rust, but few WPIAL football venues can match the atmosphere of a big crowd at historic Aschman Stadium in Aliquippa.

Yet, it’s been awhile.

The pandemic drained some of that electricity from the air last fall but the Quips expect a large, vibrant crowd Friday night when rival Central Valley visits at 7 p.m. for a nonconference rematch of the 2019 WPIAL championships.

At least, the teams hope so.

“There are not too many times you walk into packed stadiums anymore,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “This one is that opportunity. It’s a great crowd. It’s a great atmosphere. That’s the way high school football should be.”

This will be the first time Aliquippa and Central Valley have met since that WPIAL finals at Heinz Field two years ago. The Beaver County teams used to share a Class 3A conference until Aliquippa was forced into 4A last season.

They were supposed to play a year ago but that game was eliminated when the WPIAL reduced the regular season because of covid. After a one-year hiatus, the rivalry is back.

“The kids are excited,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “You can tell the atmosphere in the locker room has gotten a little more serious. They know what’s at stake.”

The teams have met five times since 2016. Central Valley leads the recent series 3-2 and including a 13-12 win in the 2019 WPIAL finals.

“It’s only a rivalry if both teams are winning and both teams are beating each other,” Lyons said. “It’s hard to be a rivalry if it’s one sided. The proximity and familiarity with one another, it’s a healthy, healthy rivalry.”

Both teams are undefeated this season. Aliquippa is 1-0 after a 39-25 win over Beaver Falls. Central Valley (2-0) defeated Knoch, 62-0, and Blackhawk, 58-35.

A key has been each team’s strength on the line.

Aliquippa might play again without one of its top lineman in junior Neco Eberhardt (6-2, 280), who’s been sidelined since late summer. But even without him, the five starters on the offensive line average 290 pounds.

The Quips likely will start senior Tyrese Jones (6-6, 365), juniors Naquan Crowder (6-3, 345), Jason McBride (6-3, 325), Maurice Cary (6-1, 210) and sophomore Braylon Wilcox (5-10, 200).

“We have to match their physicality upfront,” Lyons said. “Obviously they want to lean on you. We can’t allow them just to lean on us for eight-, 10-, 12-play drives. We’ve got to get off the field.”

Central Valley answers with seniors Jordan Karczewski (6-3, 225), Sean FitzSimmons (6-3, 280), juniors Jackson Tonya (6-2, 226) and Kaden Colville (5-9, 215) and sophomore Nick McCreary (6-1, 253).

FitzSimmons is a Pitt commit.

“They’re not going to make it easy on us,” Warfield said. “It all starts up front and ends up front. It’s all going to come down to who’s winning those battles.”

Cameron Lindsay led Aliquippa last week with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown and teammate Isaiah Martinez scored twice.

Central Valley running back Landon Alexander scored four of Central Valley’s eight touchdowns in last week’s win over Beaver Falls. Bret FitzSimmons added two rushing touchdowns.

Aliquippa is ranked third in Class 4A while Central Valley is first in 3A. It’s a nonconference game, but this matchup carries importance for the players.

“I know their guys enjoy playing us,” Lyons said. “Our guys enjoy playing them.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

