Aliquippa, Chartiers Valley lead all-conference football team in Parkway

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 2:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd carries past Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at North Allegheny.

Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd and Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura earned all-conference honors on both sides of the football in the Class 4A Parkway.

Along with first-team honors, Redd was named the conference’s offensive MVP and Collura earned the defensive award in a vote of coaches.

Aliquippa and Chartiers Valley claimed eight spots each on the all-conference team.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jake Adwar, Chartiers Valley, C, 6-0, 243, sr.

Chase Bruggeman, Chartiers Valley, G, 5-9, 230, sr.

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, G, 5-11, 290, so.

Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa, T, 6-6, 350, jr.

Cam McLaurin, Montour, T, 6-2, 265, sr.

Anthony Jackson, Aliquippa, TE, 6-1, 205, sr.

Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley, QB, 5-10, 165, jr.

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa, RB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Gannon Kadlecik, Montour, RB, 5-11, 200, sr.

Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley, WR, 6-1, 173, sr.

Tajier Thornton, Aliquippa, WR, 5-7, 140, jr.

Mackenzie Boyd, Beaver, K, 5-5, 150, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Max Martin, Blackhawk, DL, 6-1, 245, sr.

Cam McLaurin, Montour, DL, 6-2, 265, sr.

Jaylan Cox, New Castle, DE, 6-3, 250, so.

Karl McBride, Aliquippa, DE, 5-10, 210, sr.

Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley, ILB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Dom Sprys, Montour, ILB, 5-10, 200, sr.

Sam Pocci, Chartiers Valley, OLB, 5-11, 170, sr.

Isaiah Gilbert, Aliquippa, OLB, 6-1, 180, jr.

Tyler Ziggas, Beaver, DB, 6-0, 150, sr.

Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley, DB, 6-1, 173, sr.

Jordan Demus, Chartiers Valley, DB, 5-11, 165, sr.

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Mike Wells, New Castle, P, 6-4, 215, jr.

Offensive MVP: Vernon Redd, Aliquippa

Defensive MVP: Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

•••

