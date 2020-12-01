Aliquippa, Chartiers Valley lead all-conference football team in Parkway
By:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Aliquippa’s Vernon Redd and Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura earned all-conference honors on both sides of the football in the Class 4A Parkway.
Along with first-team honors, Redd was named the conference’s offensive MVP and Collura earned the defensive award in a vote of coaches.
Aliquippa and Chartiers Valley claimed eight spots each on the all-conference team.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jake Adwar, Chartiers Valley, C, 6-0, 243, sr.
Chase Bruggeman, Chartiers Valley, G, 5-9, 230, sr.
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, G, 5-11, 290, so.
Tyrese Jones, Aliquippa, T, 6-6, 350, jr.
Cam McLaurin, Montour, T, 6-2, 265, sr.
Anthony Jackson, Aliquippa, TE, 6-1, 205, sr.
Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley, QB, 5-10, 165, jr.
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa, RB, 5-10, 165, sr.
Gannon Kadlecik, Montour, RB, 5-11, 200, sr.
Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley, WR, 6-1, 173, sr.
Tajier Thornton, Aliquippa, WR, 5-7, 140, jr.
Mackenzie Boyd, Beaver, K, 5-5, 150, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Max Martin, Blackhawk, DL, 6-1, 245, sr.
Cam McLaurin, Montour, DL, 6-2, 265, sr.
Jaylan Cox, New Castle, DE, 6-3, 250, so.
Karl McBride, Aliquippa, DE, 5-10, 210, sr.
Donovan O’Malley, Chartiers Valley, ILB, 6-0, 200, sr.
Dom Sprys, Montour, ILB, 5-10, 200, sr.
Sam Pocci, Chartiers Valley, OLB, 5-11, 170, sr.
Isaiah Gilbert, Aliquippa, OLB, 6-1, 180, jr.
Tyler Ziggas, Beaver, DB, 6-0, 150, sr.
Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley, DB, 6-1, 173, sr.
Jordan Demus, Chartiers Valley, DB, 5-11, 165, sr.
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.
Mike Wells, New Castle, P, 6-4, 215, jr.
Offensive MVP: Vernon Redd, Aliquippa
Defensive MVP: Anthony Collura, Chartiers Valley
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
2020 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Allegheny Seven Conference
Interstate Conference
Northwestern Six Conference
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Three Rivers Conference
Big Seven Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver, Blackhawk, Chartiers Valley, Montour, New Castle
More Football• Legendary 1959 Braddock football team to be featured on big screen
• PIAA savors fall season completed against all odds
• Trib HSSN Player of the Week: Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland
• High school sports scores, summaries for Nov. 28, 2020
• Thomas Jefferson’s McClain Flinn shows flair for dramatic