Aliquippa drops PIAA appeal, accepts promotion to Class 4A football

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 | 2:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield talks with his team during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium.

MECHANICSBURG — The Aliquippa football team is officially headed to Class 4A next season after the school dropped its appeal efforts.

School administrators were scheduled to appear Wednesday before the PIAA board, but they cancelled that appeal hearing at the advice of Aliquippa’s school board, said athletic director Brandon LeDonne. The Quips had an appeal denied earlier this month by the PIAA executive staff and didn’t believe this effort would turn out any differently.

“We felt like we had some very valid points, very reasonable arguments, but it didn’t seem the PIAA was willing to even look at that stuff,” LeDonne said. “On those grounds, (the school board) made the decision to leave it alone.”

A new competitive-balance rule will force Aliquippa to play football in Class 4A next season against schools three times its enrollment size. The PIAA executive staff had previously rejected Aliquippa’s request to stay in Class 3A, where the team voluntarily “played up” the past four seasons.

Aliquippa has a Class A enrollment.

The new rule measures postseason success and transfers over a two-year period. Teams with six “success points” and three or more transfers are required to move up one classification from the previous season.

The rule makes no exception for teams already playing up voluntarily.

The Quips accumulated six points by winning the state Class 3A title in 2018 and reaching the WPIAL championship this past year. The team also surpassed the transfer threshold, according to the PIAA.

Aliquippa has argued that it’s unfair and unsafe to force a Class A team to compete against Class 4A opponents.

