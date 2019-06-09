Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher adds 5th ACC scholarship offer
By: Chris Harlan
Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher added his fifth ACC offer this week.
N.C. State is now recruitinig the rising senior, joining Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on his list of ACC options. Fisher (6-3, 230) announced his Wolfpack offer Friday on Twitter.
Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit and the eighth-best prospect in Pennsylvania in his 2020 class.
Fisher was a standout for an Aliquippa defense that won WPIAL and PIAA titles last season. He also lists offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State and Kentucky, among others.
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ujk7jRYpbo
— Zuriah Fisher (@Zfish84) June 7, 2019
