Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher adds 5th ACC scholarship offer

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 2:47 PM

Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Zuriah Fisher brings down Derry’s Colton Nemcheck during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

Aliquippa linebacker Zuriah Fisher added his fifth ACC offer this week.

N.C. State is now recruitinig the rising senior, joining Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on his list of ACC options. Fisher (6-3, 230) announced his Wolfpack offer Friday on Twitter.

Rivals ranks him as a three-star recruit and the eighth-best prospect in Pennsylvania in his 2020 class.

Fisher was a standout for an Aliquippa defense that won WPIAL and PIAA titles last season. He also lists offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State and Kentucky, among others.