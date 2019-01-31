Aliquippa trio among 11 WPIAL players selected for Big 33 Football Classic

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 11:57 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s MJ Devonshire carries past Middletown’s Lamar Ventura during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s William Gipson scores during the second quarter against Beaver Falls Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Geneva College. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills’ Dante Cephas catches a pass during the second quarter of the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Manheim Central Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Penn Hills’ Daequan Hardy eludes Manheim Central defenders on an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, North Allegheny’s Joey Porter, Jr. returns a punt Aug. 31, 2018, against Norwin. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s Solvauhn Moreland (left) and Gevod Tyson tackle Middletown’s Jose Lopez for a loss during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium. Previous Next

Aliquippa teammates MJ Devonshire, Will Gipson and Solvauhn Moreland were among 11 WPIAL players chosen for the PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic.

The Pennsylvania all-star team roster was announced Thursday.

Also selected were Penn Hills’ Dante Cephas and Daequan Hardy, Latrobe’s Trent Holler, North Hills’ Lirion Murtezi, Central Catholic’s Brian Dallas, Pine-Richland’s Tyler King, North Allegheny’s Joey Porter Jr. and Woodland Hills’ Mike Coleman.

Central Valley’s Mark Lyons is Pennsylvania’s head coach. Hampton’s Jacque DeMatteo is an assistant.

This year’s Big 33 game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania’s opponent, Maryland, has not yet announced its roster.

Former New Castle and Penn State star Bruce Clark, a Big 33 alum, is Pennsylvania’s honorary chairman.

OFFENSE

QB, Kane Everson, Harrisburg

QB, Cade Pribula, Central York

RB, Aaron Young, Coatesville

RB, Patrick Garwo III, Conwell-Egan

WR, Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt

WR, Will Gipson, Aliquippa

WR, Dante Cephas, Penn Hills

WR, Tnyis Becker, Bishop McDevitt

WR, Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter

TE, Hayden Rucci, Warwick

OL, Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic

OL, Ricky Santiago, Coatesville

OL, Asim Richards, The Haverford School

OL, Trent Holler, Latrobe

OL, Elias Marte, Bethlehem Catholic

OL, Lirion Murtezi, North Hills

OL, Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley

ATH, Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep

DEFENSE

DE, Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg

DE, Bam Brima, Loyalsock

DE, Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh Central Catholic

DT, Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt

DT, Gaige Hill, Altoona

DT, Solvauhn Moreland, Aliquippa

ILB, Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep

ILB, Brandon George, Berks Catholic

OLB, Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep

OLB, Tyler King, Pine-Richland

OLB, Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom

DB, Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills

DB, Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny

DB, MJ Devonshire, Aliquippa

DB, Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter

DB, Edward Saydee, William Penn Charter

DB, Michael Coleman, Woodland Hills

SPECIALISTS

K, Anthony DaSilva, Bethlehem Catholic

K/P, Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle

LS, Tyler Herberg, General McLane

COACHES

Head coach, Mark Lyons, Central Valley

Assistant, Mike Lippy, Littlestown

Assistant, Sam Mowrey, Grove City

Assistant, Jacque DeMatteo, Hampton

Assistant, Aaron Blanding, Central Dauphin East

Assistant, Joe Henrich, Bethlehem Catholic

Assistant, Nick Lincoln, Imhotep Charter

Assistant, Terry Gallagher, Scranton Prep

