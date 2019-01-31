Aliquippa trio among 11 WPIAL players selected for Big 33 Football Classic
By: Chris Harlan
Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 11:57 AM
Aliquippa teammates MJ Devonshire, Will Gipson and Solvauhn Moreland were among 11 WPIAL players chosen for the PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic.
The Pennsylvania all-star team roster was announced Thursday.
Also selected were Penn Hills’ Dante Cephas and Daequan Hardy, Latrobe’s Trent Holler, North Hills’ Lirion Murtezi, Central Catholic’s Brian Dallas, Pine-Richland’s Tyler King, North Allegheny’s Joey Porter Jr. and Woodland Hills’ Mike Coleman.
Central Valley’s Mark Lyons is Pennsylvania’s head coach. Hampton’s Jacque DeMatteo is an assistant.
This year’s Big 33 game is May 27 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field in Harrisburg. Pennsylvania’s opponent, Maryland, has not yet announced its roster.
Former New Castle and Penn State star Bruce Clark, a Big 33 alum, is Pennsylvania’s honorary chairman.
OFFENSE
QB, Kane Everson, Harrisburg
QB, Cade Pribula, Central York
RB, Aaron Young, Coatesville
RB, Patrick Garwo III, Conwell-Egan
WR, Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt
WR, Will Gipson, Aliquippa
WR, Dante Cephas, Penn Hills
WR, Tnyis Becker, Bishop McDevitt
WR, Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter
TE, Hayden Rucci, Warwick
OL, Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic
OL, Ricky Santiago, Coatesville
OL, Asim Richards, The Haverford School
OL, Trent Holler, Latrobe
OL, Elias Marte, Bethlehem Catholic
OL, Lirion Murtezi, North Hills
OL, Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley
ATH, Marques Mason, St. Joseph’s Prep
DEFENSE
DE, Dionte Nichols, Harrisburg
DE, Bam Brima, Loyalsock
DE, Brian Dallas, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
DT, Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt
DT, Gaige Hill, Altoona
DT, Solvauhn Moreland, Aliquippa
ILB, Keith Maguire, Malvern Prep
ILB, Brandon George, Berks Catholic
OLB, Myles Talley, St. Joseph’s Prep
OLB, Tyler King, Pine-Richland
OLB, Tristan Wheeler, Bethlehem Freedom
DB, Daequan Hardy, Penn Hills
DB, Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny
DB, MJ Devonshire, Aliquippa
DB, Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter
DB, Edward Saydee, William Penn Charter
DB, Michael Coleman, Woodland Hills
SPECIALISTS
K, Anthony DaSilva, Bethlehem Catholic
K/P, Kolton McGhee, Bishop Guilfoyle
LS, Tyler Herberg, General McLane
COACHES
Head coach, Mark Lyons, Central Valley
Assistant, Mike Lippy, Littlestown
Assistant, Sam Mowrey, Grove City
Assistant, Jacque DeMatteo, Hampton
Assistant, Aaron Blanding, Central Dauphin East
Assistant, Joe Henrich, Bethlehem Catholic
Assistant, Nick Lincoln, Imhotep Charter
Assistant, Terry Gallagher, Scranton Prep
