Aliquippa’s Devonshire, Warfield take top individual honors on Class 3A all-state team

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 1:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Aliquippa’s MJ Devonshire intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Aliquippa’s state championship football team has another reason to celebrate.

The Quips placed six players on the Class 3A all-state team, senior MJ Devonshire was named as the state’s top player and Mike Warfield earned coach of the year.

Also recognized were senior quarterback Eli Kosanovich, senior running back Avante McKenzie, senior wide receiver Will Gipson, senior defensive lineman Solvauhn Moreland and junior defensive lineman Elijah Mike.

Beaver Falls senior athlete Dayln Brickner and Derry senior linebacker Dom DeLuca also were selected.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Lane Voytik, Sharon – 6-1, 200 senior

Cole DeFranco, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 5-11, 190 senior

Eli Kosanovich, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 senior

Leo O’Boyle, Scranton Prep – 6-8, 225 senior

Adam Cecere, Forest Hills – 6-4, 240 senior

Running Back

Avante McKenzie, Aliquippa – 5-8, 187 senior

Patrick Garwo, Conwell-Egan – 5-9, 210 senior

Jose Lopez, Middletown – 5-11, 190 junior

Max Moyers, Lewisburg – 5-10, 185 sophomore

Jordan Wilson, Sharon – 5-9, 230 senior

Zack Helsley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-0, 185 senior

Wide Receiver

Logan Lutz, Grove City – 6-0, 180 senior

Will Gipson, Aliquippa – 6-1, 145 senior

David Sanders, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-4, 190 senior

Gerald Ross, Loyalsock – 6-2, 175 senior

C.J. Parchman, Sharon – 6-3, 215 junior

Tight End

Shane Kozick, Danville – 6-0, 170 senior

Offensive Line

Dylan Schley, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-4, 285 junior

Austin Weisser, Lewisburg – 6-5, 290 senior

Jack Kempsey, North Schuylkill – 6-5, 275 senior

Ethan Miller, Middletown – 6-2, 205 senior

Justin Kopko, Hanover Area – 6-4, 315 senior

Dorian Jefferson, Sharon – 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Nate Boyle, Tamaqua – 5-9, 169 junior

Dayln Brickner, Beaver Falls – 6-1, 170 senior

Specialist

Sam Scarton, Hickory – 6-1, 180 senior

Defensive Line

Solvauhn Moreland, Aliquippa – 6-3, 305 senior

Dylan Dailey, Jim Thorpe – 6-1, 215 senior

Cole Senior, Middletown – 6-0, 220 senior

Dwayne Majors, Conwell-Egan – 5-10, 250 senior

Elijah Mike, Aliquippa – 6-1, 305 junior

Cameron Wood, Montoursville – 6-4, 235 junior

Linebacker

Tyler Elsdon, North Schuylkill – 6-2, 215 junior

Tucker Johnson, Scranton Prep – 6-1, 175 junior

Gage Radabaugh, Middletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Dom DeLuca, Derry – 6-5, 225 senior

Kael Gardner, Bald Eagle Area – 6-0, 200 junior

Denver Light, Tyrone – 6-2, 215 senior

Blake Roberts, Bald Eagle Area – 6-2, 190 senior

Defensive Back

M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa – 5-11, 180 senior

Tysheem Johnson, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 180 sophomore

Thomas Pidgeon, Lakeland – 6-0, 165 senior

Steve Smith, Mercyhurst Prep – 6-1, 175 sophomore

Player of the Year: M.J. Devonshire, Aliquippa

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

