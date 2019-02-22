Alle-Kiski Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games of Friday, Feb. 23, 2019

By: Doug Gulasy

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 7:18 PM

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Peters Township (22-0) vs. No. 8 Fox Chapel (15-7)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Lebanon

Winner plays: No. 4 Bethel Park (20-2) or No. 5 Seneca Valley (15-7) on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Coaches: Bert Kendall, Peters Township; Jennifer O’Shea, Fox Chapel

Points scored/allowed: Peters Township, 70.0/37.5; Fox Chapel, 48.3/41.4

Players to watch: Makenna Marisa, Peters Township , Sr., G/F; Gabby Guerrieri, Fox Chapel, Jr., G

Last WPIAL playoff appearance: Peters Township, 2018, finals (lost to North Allegheny, 79-48)

About Peters Township: The Indians feature, by far, the top-scoring offense in Class 6A. Second-place Norwin was more than 11 points behind during the regular season. Marisa, a Penn State recruit, averages more than 22 points and hit 10 3-pointers in a win over Thomas Jefferson this season. Peters Township is one of two undefeated teams in the WPIAL (Chartiers Valley is the other). The Indians won all but one game by double digits, and their closest margin of victory was eight points.

About Fox Chapel: The Foxes won just two section games each of the past two years but broke through this season after tying Seneca Valley for third in Section 1-6A. Guerrieri missed the first four games of the season but provided a major lift upon her return. A strong defense keyed Fox Chapel’s success this season, as the Foxes held 10 opponents below 40 points and went unbeaten in those games. Seniors Megan Friday, Jess Paper and Grace Ritter play key roles, but a significant amount of the team’s production also comes from underclassmen: juniors Claire Fenton and Guerrieri and sophomores Domenica Delaney, Ellie Schwartzman and Marissa Ritter.

