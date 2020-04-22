All-state girls basketball: Ellis’ Natalie Jasper, Canevin’s Diajha Allen receive Class 2A honors

By:

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Diajha Allen drives to the basket past Laurel’s Faith Gibson during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Peterrsen Events Center. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review Ellis’ Natalie Jasper drives to the hoop during a WPIAL Class A matchup against Bishop Canevin at West Allegheny High School on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Previous Next

Ellis School junior Natalie Jasper and Bishop Canevin senior Diajha Allen, who led their teams deep into the playoffs, earned all-state honors Wednesday in Class 2A girls basketball.

Jasper was named to the second team and Allen made third team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Bishop Canevin went 19-7 and won the WPIAL title behind Allen, who averaged 17.7 points.

Ellis School (20-7), which reached the WPIAL semifinals, was still alive in the state quarterfinals when the PIAA suspended and then canceled the tournament in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Jasper averaged 22.9 points.

Bellwood-Antis’ Alli Campbell, a Notre Dame recruit, was named player of the year in Class 2A.

The Class 2A and A all-state rosters were announced Wednesday. The four other classifications were revealed earlier in the week.

Class 2A

First team

Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6

Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0

Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5

Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6

Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8

Second team

Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7

Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5

Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4

Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5

Natalie Jasper, Ellis School, 5-6, Jr., 22.9

Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6

Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1

Third team

Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7

Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5

Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3

Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7

Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1

Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5

Player of the Year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis

Coach of the Year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle

_ _ _

2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Ellis School