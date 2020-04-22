All-state girls basketball: Ellis’ Natalie Jasper, Canevin’s Diajha Allen receive Class 2A honors
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Ellis School junior Natalie Jasper and Bishop Canevin senior Diajha Allen, who led their teams deep into the playoffs, earned all-state honors Wednesday in Class 2A girls basketball.
Jasper was named to the second team and Allen made third team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
Bishop Canevin went 19-7 and won the WPIAL title behind Allen, who averaged 17.7 points.
Ellis School (20-7), which reached the WPIAL semifinals, was still alive in the state quarterfinals when the PIAA suspended and then canceled the tournament in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Jasper averaged 22.9 points.
Bellwood-Antis’ Alli Campbell, a Notre Dame recruit, was named player of the year in Class 2A.
The Class 2A and A all-state rosters were announced Wednesday. The four other classifications were revealed earlier in the week.
Class 2A
First team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 28.6
Jojo Lacey, Westtown, 6-0, Sr., 12.0
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett, 5-7, Sr., 29.5
Halee Smith, Juniata Valley, 5-10, Sr., 18.6
Makennah White, West Middlesex, 6-1, Sr., 25.8
Second team
Jumoke Adaramoye, Linden Hall, 6-2, Sr., 8.7
Mercy Ademusayo, Linden Hall, 6-5, Jr., 12.5
Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis, 6-0, Sr., 13.4
Bella Hunt, Bishop McCort, 5-11, Sr., 14.5
Natalie Jasper, Ellis School, 5-6, Jr., 22.9
Jordan Karmonick, Mahanoy Area, 5-6, Sr., 14.6
Dani Rae Renno, Mount Carmel, 6-2, Jr., 17.1
Third team
Diajha Allen, Bishop Canevin, 5-6, Sr., 17.7
Olivia Ciullo, Old Forge, 5-8, Jr., 17.5
Maya Ettle, Moravian, 6-4, Sr., 12.3
Teresa Haigh, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-0, Jr., 15.7
Tara Hinderliter, Redbank Valley, 5-5, Sr., 21.1
Sanaa Redmond, Shipley, 5-6, Jr., 21.5
Player of the Year: Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis
Coach of the Year: Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle
2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball
