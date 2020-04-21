All-state girls basketball: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon, Carlynton’s Jada Lee honored in Class 3A

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon and Carlynton’s Jada Lee, whose girls basketball teams met twice in the playoffs this winter, each earned all-state honors Tuesday in Class 3A.

They were the only WPIAL players selected in 3A in a statewide vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Both earned third-team honors. Lee is headed to Mount St. Mary’s. McCutcheon signed with West Liberty.

Mohawk went 24-3, won the WPIAL title and reached the PIAA quarterfinals before the coronavirus outbreak forced the state tournament to be canceled.

Carlynton, which went 16-10, ran into Mohawk in the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA second round.

The Class 4A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. Class 6A and 5A were released Monday.

Class 2A and A will be revealed at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CLASS 3A

First team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8

Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7

Second team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, So., 10.8

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6

Third team

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5

Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5

Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0

Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

_ _ _

2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A (Wednesday)

Class A (Wednesday)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

