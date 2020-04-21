All-state girls basketball: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon, Carlynton’s Jada Lee honored in Class 3A
By:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon and Carlynton’s Jada Lee, whose girls basketball teams met twice in the playoffs this winter, each earned all-state honors Tuesday in Class 3A.
They were the only WPIAL players selected in 3A in a statewide vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
Both earned third-team honors. Lee is headed to Mount St. Mary’s. McCutcheon signed with West Liberty.
Mohawk went 24-3, won the WPIAL title and reached the PIAA quarterfinals before the coronavirus outbreak forced the state tournament to be canceled.
Carlynton, which went 16-10, ran into Mohawk in the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA second round.
The Class 4A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. Class 6A and 5A were released Monday.
Class 2A and A will be revealed at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
CLASS 3A
First team
Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7
Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0
Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7
Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8
Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7
Second team
Antonia Bates, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, So., 10.8
Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0
Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2
Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5
Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5
Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6
Third team
Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5
Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5
Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5
Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0
Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic
_ _ _
2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball
Class 2A (Wednesday)
Class A (Wednesday)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
