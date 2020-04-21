All-state girls basketball: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon, Carlynton’s Jada Lee honored in Class 3A

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon scores during a PIAA Class 3A second round state playoff game against Carlynton Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Jada Lee drives past Deer Lakes’ Reese Hasley and Cameron Simurda Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 at Deer Lakes’ High School. Previous Next

Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon and Carlynton’s Jada Lee, whose girls basketball teams met twice in the playoffs this winter, each earned all-state honors Tuesday in Class 3A.

They were the only WPIAL players selected in 3A in a statewide vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Both earned third-team honors. Lee is headed to Mount St. Mary’s. McCutcheon signed with West Liberty.

Mohawk went 24-3, won the WPIAL title and reached the PIAA quarterfinals before the coronavirus outbreak forced the state tournament to be canceled.

Carlynton, which went 16-10, ran into Mohawk in the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA second round.

The Class 4A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. Class 6A and 5A were released Monday.

Class 2A and A will be revealed at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CLASS 3A

First team

Jaye Haynes, Germantown Academy, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-5, Sr., 31.0

Kylie Lavelle, Riverside (Taylor), 6-0, So., 21.7

Brooke Lawyer, Delone Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 13.8

Destiney, McPhaul, West Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 18.6

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-8, So., 15.7

Second team

Antonia Bates, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, So., 10.8

Denae Carter, St. Basil, 5-11, Jr., 13.0

Summer McNulty, Loyalsock, 5-8, Jr., 17.2

Cassie Murphy, Notre Dame-Green Pond, 6-0, Sr., 16.5

Jaylah Robinson, Mastery North, 5-10, So., 16.5

Mariah Wilson, Lancaster Mennonite, 5-9, Jr., 26.6

Third team

Erika Dubosky, Panther Valley, 5-11, Jr., 19.4

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, So., 13.5

Jada Lee, Carlynton, 5-6, Sr., 14.5

Karly McCutcheon, Mohawk, 5-9, Sr., 17.2

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-2, Fr., 16.5

Maddie Vizza, Germantown Academy, 5-6, Sr., 13.0

Player of the Year: Diamond Johnson, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Beulah Osueke, West Catholic

