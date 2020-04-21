All-state girls basketball: North Catholic’s Tess Myers, Kylee Lewandowski among 6 WPIAL players selected in 4A

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tess Myers (23) celebrates with Kylee Lewandowski as time expires in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Southmoreland Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center.

North Catholic teammates Tess Myers and Kylee Lewandowski, who extended their team’s WPIAL title streak to four, shared first-team all-state girls basketball honors Tuesday in Class 4A.

Blackhawk senior Mackenzie Amalia also earned first-team honors, giving the WPIAL three of the top six roster spots. Myers is a Duquesne recruit, Lewandowski signed with Richmond and Amalia is headed to Robert Morris.

In all, the WPIAL had six players earn statewide honors in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

McKeesport’s Jhala Bray, Central Valley’s Christiane Frye and Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington were third-team selections.

Class 4A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. Class 6A and 5A were released Monday. Class 2A and A will be revealed Wednesday.

CLASS 4A

First team

Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9

Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6

Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4

Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6

Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9

Second team

Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3

Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0

Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4

Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8

Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6

Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6

Third team

Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2

Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8

Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8

Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3

Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0

Player of the Year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic

Coach of the Year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills

