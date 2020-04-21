All-state girls basketball: North Catholic’s Tess Myers, Kylee Lewandowski among 6 WPIAL players selected in 4A
By:
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 | 1:00 PM
North Catholic teammates Tess Myers and Kylee Lewandowski, who extended their team’s WPIAL title streak to four, shared first-team all-state girls basketball honors Tuesday in Class 4A.
Blackhawk senior Mackenzie Amalia also earned first-team honors, giving the WPIAL three of the top six roster spots. Myers is a Duquesne recruit, Lewandowski signed with Richmond and Amalia is headed to Robert Morris.
In all, the WPIAL had six players earn statewide honors in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
McKeesport’s Jhala Bray, Central Valley’s Christiane Frye and Quaker Valley’s Corinne Washington were third-team selections.
Class 4A and 3A all-state teams were announced Tuesday. Class 6A and 5A were released Monday. Class 2A and A will be revealed Wednesday.
CLASS 4A
First team
Mackenzie Amalia, Blackhawk, 5-5, Sr., 21.9
Kate Fitzpatrick, Middletown, 5-6, Sr., 25.6
Kylee Lewandowski, North Catholic, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Jr., 22.4
Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 14.6
Tess Myers, North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 16.9
Second team
Anajah Brown, Baldwin (Philadelphia), 6-1, Jr., 24.3
Lauren Charlton, Dallas, 6-0, Sr., 17.0
Emma Kuczynski, Tamaqua, 5-7, Sr., 23.4
Rachael Rose, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 19.8
Zara Zerman, Northern Lebanon, 5-9, Sr., 21.6
Lily Seyfert, Wyomissing, 5-8, Jr., 21.6
Third team
Jhala Bray, McKeesport, 5-8, Sr., 18.2
Cecelia Collins, Scranton Prep, 5-10, Jr., 15.8
Christiane Frye, Central Valley, 5-5, Sr., 19.8
Sommer Reeser, Lancaster Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 12.3
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-7, So., 15.3
Corinne Washington, Quaker Valley, 5-11, Jr., 18.0
Player of the Year: Taliyah Medina, Bethlehem Catholic
Coach of the Year: Carol Cecere, Forest Hills
_ _ _
2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball
Class 2A (Wednesday)
Class A (Wednesday)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Blackhawk, Central Valley, McKeesport, North Catholic, Quaker Valley
More Basketball• All-state girls basketball: Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon, Carlynton’s Jada Lee honored in Class 3A
• Senior spotlight: Seton LaSalle hoops standout won’t forget good times on diamond
• Peters Township hires new coaches for boys, girls basketball teams
• All-state girls basketball: 8 WPIAL players, coach Tim McConnell earn statewide honors in 5A
• All-state girls basketball: NA’s Lizzy Groetsch, Spencer Stefko lead WPIAL’s 6A selections