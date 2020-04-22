All-state girls basketball: Rochester teammates share statewide honors in Class A
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM
Rochester teammates Alexis Robison and Corynne Hauser, who repeated as WPIAL girls basketball champions, drew statewide recognition Wednesday by earning all-state honors in Class A.
Robison, a junior, made the first team and Hauser, a sophomore, made second team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.
Rochester went 26-1 and was two wins away from the state finals when the coronavirus outbreak forced the PIAA to suspend and later cancel the tournament in the quarterfinal round.
Robison averaged 19 points. Hauser averaged 16.
Class A and 2A all-state selections were announced Wednesday. The four other classifications were revealed earlier in the week.
Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro, the Class A player of the year, is a Youngstown State recruit. Kennedy Catholic was 22-3 and also had reached the state quarterfinals.
Class A
First team
Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6
Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7
Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7
Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5
Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1
Second team
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0
Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7
Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0
Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8
Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9
Third team
Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6
Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3
Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0
Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2
Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4
Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8
Player of the Year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the Year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown
2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball
