All-state girls basketball: Rochester teammates share statewide honors in Class A

By:

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Alexis Robison scores past West Greene’s Brooke Barner during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser celebrates in the final seconds of the WPIAL Class A championship game against West Greene Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Rochester teammates Alexis Robison and Corynne Hauser, who repeated as WPIAL girls basketball champions, drew statewide recognition Wednesday by earning all-state honors in Class A.

Robison, a junior, made the first team and Hauser, a sophomore, made second team in a vote of Pennsylvania sports writers.

Rochester went 26-1 and was two wins away from the state finals when the coronavirus outbreak forced the PIAA to suspend and later cancel the tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Robison averaged 19 points. Hauser averaged 16.

Class A and 2A all-state selections were announced Wednesday. The four other classifications were revealed earlier in the week.

Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro, the Class A player of the year, is a Youngstown State recruit. Kennedy Catholic was 22-3 and also had reached the state quarterfinals.

Class A

First team

Abby Gatesman, North Clarion, 5-10, Sr., 14.6

Jessica King, Sullivan County, 6-1, Sr., 16.7

Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 26.7

Paige Mott, Abington Friends, 6-0, Sr., 12.5

Alexis Robison, Rochester, 5-7, Jr., 19.1

Second team

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, So., 18.2

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-7, So., 16.0

Taylor Huyck, Susquehanna, 5-8, Sr., 15.7

Maria McConnell, Blacklick Valley, 5-11, Jr., 21.0

Carly Mulvaney, Jenkintown, 5-10, Jr., 16.8

Taylor Newton, Elk County Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.9

Third team

Sarah Chambers, Coudersport, 6-0, Jr., 13.6

Ashanti Duncan, Lancaster Country Day, 6-0, Sr., 15.3

Emily Lockard, Benton, 6-0, Jr., 19.0

Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Abington Friends, 5-11, Jr., 14.2

Mackenzie Steele, Susquehanna, 6-1, Sr., 12.4

Kenedy Stroup, Greenwood, 5-10, Sr., 19.8

Player of the Year: Malia Magestro, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jim Romano, Jenkintown

_ _ _

2020 Pa. Sportswriters All-State Girls Basketball

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Rochester