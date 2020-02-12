Allderdice boys, girls advance to City League title game

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Tony Henderson led the charge with 20 points as the Allderdice boys basketball team defeated Westinghouse, 89-54, in the City League semifinals Tuesday night.

Rob Jones added 13 points for the Dragons (18-5).

Rafeik Sirmons had 16 and Darius Bruce had 12 for Westinghouse (9-11).

Obama Academy 57, Brashear 48 — In the City League semifinals, Natel Blessit and Tariq Francis had 15 points apiece to lift Obama Academy (13-8) to victory. Damon Newton led Brashear (8-10) with 13 points.

Obama Academy will play Allderdice in the City League championship game Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.

Girls basketball

Allderdice 85, Carrick 14 — Allderdice (21-2) rolled to victory in the City League semifinals behind 16 points from Emma Waite and Spohia North. Brooklyn Jones and Nautica Burwell both added 15 points. Victoria Biagetti was the lone double figure scorer for Carrick (5-15) with 10.

Westinghouse 41, Obama Academy 30 — Khamille Andrews had 11 points to help Westinghouse (15-5) secure a City League semifinals victory. The Bulldogs opened the game on 12-5 run to take control.

Raylin Creighton scored 14 points for Obama Academy (10-12).

Westinghouse will play Allderdice in the City League championship game Saturday at the Petersen Events Center.