Alle-Kiski high school softball notebook: Fox Chapel-Burrell provides pitchers’ duel

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 9:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands pitcher Jaycee Haidze (32) celebrates an out with Jess Cekada during their game against Valley on Monday.

Spectators at the March 29 nonsection game between Fox Chapel and Burrell were treated to a double pitching gem.

Foxes junior Mackenzie Borkovich and Burrell softball Katie Armstrong dueled for 10 innings before Fox Chapel won in the bottom of the 10th, 1-0, on a throwing error.

Borkovich, who shook off a 6-1 loss to Plum on March 26, got the win after throwing 130 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out 19.

Armstrong was right with Borkovich as she tossed 147 pitches, surrendered just two hits and fanned 21.

Burrell had a runner on third with one out in the top of the 10th, but Borkovich struck out two in a row to escape the scoring threat.

Borkovich was on point again Tuesday as she helped lead the Foxes to a 9-1 win over Peters Township. She limited Fox Chapel to two hits and struck out 19 in the nonsection triumph.

The Foxes were 2-1 heading into a nonsection matchup with North Allegheny on Wednesday. They open Section 1-4A play Friday at Shaler.

Armstrong came into the game against Fox Chapel off a 2-1 loss to Norwin two days earlier when she gave up just four hits.

Burrell hosted Springdale on Wednesday in the final tune-up before starting Section 1-4A play Friday at McKeesport.

Strong from the circle

Highlands junior co-captain Jaycee Haidze came into spring ready to make her mark after a strong freshman season two years ago.

She made an impact from the circle in Golden Rams’ win over Valley on Monday.

The Highlands bats produced 14 hits, led by three hits from Abbie Deiseroth and three RBIs from Jessica Cekada. It was more than enough for Haidze, who collected 12 strikeouts while walking two and allowing just one Valley hit in a 10-0 victory in five innings.

That win came on the heels of a three-inning perfect game from Deiseroth, who helped herself with a home run in a 15-0 triumph over St. Joseph on March 30.

Highlands was 2-0-1 entering a nonsection game against Hampton on Wednesday. The Golden Rams kick off Section 1-4A play Friday at home against Freeport.

Baustert back for Vikings

An upper-arm injury suffered in a fielding drill during the first week of practice sidelined Apollo-Ridge senior co-captain Addy Baustert.

Initial uncertainty as to how long she would be out of the lineup gave way to a more positive prognosis.

She drew a walk in two plate appearance during a scrimmage against St. Joseph on March 22.

In the opener against Highlands on March 26, she collected a hit and scored a run as Apollo-Ridge tied the Golden Rams, 9-9, in a nonsection game stopped after eight innings because of darkness.

Baustert then tallied a single and a stolen base in a 4-2 Section 2-2A loss to Seton LaSalle on March 30.

Apollo-Ridge continued section play Wednesday with a home game against Ligonier Valley, and it will visit Steel Valley for a section matchup Friday.

Selker’s stellar start

Freeport freshman Sydney Selker wasted no time getting in top varsity form.

Through two games, a 5-2 loss to Armstrong and a 13-3 win over Mohawk, Selker batted .571 (4 for 7) with seven RBIs.

She was 3 for 4 with a triple, two home runs and six RBIs against Mohawk.

In addition to her hitting, Selker owned a 0.81 ERA — one earned run over 8 2/3 innings — with 13 strikeouts and three walks.

Freeport traveled to Mars on Wednesday in advance of Friday’s Section 1-4A opener at Highlands.

