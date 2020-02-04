Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: Knoch’s Madilyn Boyer, Burrell’s Ian Oswalt

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Submitted Knoch’s Maddie Boyer is a member of the 2019-20 basketball team. Submitted Burrell’s Ian Oswalt is a member of the 2019-20 wrestling team. Previous Next

Madilyn Boyer

Class: Sophomore

School: Knoch

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Boyer twice led the team in scoring and was in double figures in three victories for playoff-bound Knoch last week. She had a game-high 16 points in a 59-39 win over Apollo-Ridge and followed with another game-high — 23 points — in a 59-55 win against Mars. Boyer then scored 13 points in a 67-28 win over Burrell.

How did it feel to help the team win three games and solidify a playoff spot?

It felt really good, especially after losing our first playoff game last year. It felt good to have good team wins and get back to the playoffs.

It wasn’t a section game, but how did it feel to beat cross-county rival Mars?

It’s pretty awesome beating Mars in anything. We like to focus on ourselves though and not the opposing team.

When Knoch is playing at its best what is it doing well?

I would say definitely rebounding well and hitting shots from the outside.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

A few days ago, I was talking to (Knoch boys basketball standout) Ryan Lang and he said he eats a packet of mustard before every game. So maybe I’ll start doing that, and I’ll play like he does.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

My dad took me out for sushi, and I played pretty well. So I guess we’ll have to keep doing that.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I like math. My grandpa was a math teacher.

Who are your best friends on the team?

I’ve become really close with Nina (Shaw), Nevaeh (Ewing) and Lauren (Cihonski), and I’ve been long-time best friends with Hailee Ivanko and Mackenzie McGraw.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Definitely me. We always shoot around at practice, and I always win those types of games.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Either “Stranger Things” or “On My Block.”

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I like to fish, and I like to snowboard.

Ian Oswalt

Class: Junior

School: Burrell

Sport: Wrestling

Report card: Oswalt pinned his semifinal and finals opponent in less than 20 seconds Saturday, helping Burrell earn its 14th consecutive WPIAL Class AA title. The Bucs rolled past Burgettstown, 63-9, in the final. Oswalt has a 122-19 career record and is 27-5 this season.

What separates Burrell when it comes to the team aspect of wrestling?

It’s the way we bond. At practices, we do everything together no matter what we’re doing. We don’t exclude anyone. With our past and winning 14 times in a row, you just want to keep winning. Our entire team knows that we need to stick together to continue to compete at the highest level.

What did the team do to celebrate?

We went to the VFW afterwards and got some pizza and wings.

What are you looking forward to going into the state tournament?

I’m hoping to take a team medal back. The way we are wrestling, I’m really proud of our team and I’m really excited to go to Hershey. Right now, we are wrestling the best as a team that we have all year. We are closer as a team than we have been the last two years of my high school career.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I wear a hairnet and a mouth guard, so I’m pretty superstitious about that.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

I eat a bagel with cream cheese and some gummies before every match.

If you had entrance music coming on to the mat what song would you choose?

An A$AP Rocky song

What’s your favorite school subject?

For sure it is math. I just connect with it well. I get it more compared to literature. I just find math to be the most interesting.

Who are your best friends on the team?

I have a unique bond with each member of the team individually, but the ones I hang out with the most are Trent Valovchik, Ricky Feroce, Dom Holmes and Adam Gimbel.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“All-American.”

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I like to play ping-pong a lot, and I also play tennis.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Burrell, Knoch