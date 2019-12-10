Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: Valley’s Tori Johnson, Fox Chapel’s Arnold Vento
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Tori Johnson
Class: Freshman
School: Valley
Sport: Basketball
Report card: In her second varsity start, Johnson scored a game-high 24 points for Valley in a 49-26 win over Springdale on Saturday in the consolation game of the Springdale Tip-Off Tournament. She also had 16 points in her varsity debut, a 62-32 loss to Apollo-Ridge on Friday.
What was it like to play varsity basketball for the first time this weekend and help Valley earn an early-season win?
It was competitive since everyone else was taller than me out there. I’m 5-foot-1. It felt pretty good. I just go with the flow with my team.
You had another freshman, Jada Norman, pull in 21 rebounds in the win over Springdale. What is it like to share the experience of playing varsity basketball with another young teammate?
It’s pretty cool. She’s got great enthusiasm. She does well every day in practice and in games.
What’s your favorite food?
Pizza.
What’s your favorite school subject?
Biology.
Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?
I feel like it would be either Diamond (Guy) or me.
Who would win between you two?
Me.
What’s your favorite TV show?
“SpongeBob SquarePants.”
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I like to go ice skating. I’ve been skating since seventh grade.
Arnold Vento
Class: Senior
School: Fox Chapel
Sport: Basketball
Report card: Vento earned North Hills Tournament MVP honors after recording a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Bethel Park in the championship game Saturday. He had eight points in a 51-48 win over Hampton in the first round Friday.
Fox Chapel was trailing 27-24 at halftime against Bethel Park in the championship game. What did the team do differently in the second half to take the lead and then pull away?
When we went into halftime we said that the halftime score is never posted, and it’s the final score that matters. We said we had to attack more inside. We were settling too much in the first half, and we had to play better defense. We were giving up too many easy shots.
Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?
I pray before every game in the locker room.
Who would win a team-wide game of H.O.R.S.E?
I’d like to say I would, but Eli (Yofan) would probably say he would.
What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?
Giannis Antetokounmpo (of the Milwaukee Bucks). That’d be crazy, because of how big he is.
What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?
I know how to play the piano. I used to get lessons in elementary and middle school then I sort of moved away from it, but I still know how to play it a little bit.
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer
Tags: Fox Chapel, Valley