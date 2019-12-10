Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: Valley’s Tori Johnson, Fox Chapel’s Arnold Vento

Tori Johnson

Class: Freshman

School: Valley

Sport: Basketball

Report card: In her second varsity start, Johnson scored a game-high 24 points for Valley in a 49-26 win over Springdale on Saturday in the consolation game of the Springdale Tip-Off Tournament. She also had 16 points in her varsity debut, a 62-32 loss to Apollo-Ridge on Friday.

What was it like to play varsity basketball for the first time this weekend and help Valley earn an early-season win?

It was competitive since everyone else was taller than me out there. I’m 5-foot-1. It felt pretty good. I just go with the flow with my team.

You had another freshman, Jada Norman, pull in 21 rebounds in the win over Springdale. What is it like to share the experience of playing varsity basketball with another young teammate?

It’s pretty cool. She’s got great enthusiasm. She does well every day in practice and in games.

What’s your favorite food?

Pizza.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Biology.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Jada Norman and Diamond Guy

Who’s your favorite NBA player?

I’d say LeBron James and Steph Curry. They both play hard and do well in games.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

I feel like it would be either Diamond (Guy) or me.

Who would win between you two?

Me.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“SpongeBob SquarePants.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I like to go ice skating. I’ve been skating since seventh grade.

Arnold Vento

Class: Senior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Vento earned North Hills Tournament MVP honors after recording a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds in a 55-48 victory over Bethel Park in the championship game Saturday. He had eight points in a 51-48 win over Hampton in the first round Friday.

How’d it feel to be named the North Hills Tournament MVP and help Fox Chapel to two wins to start the season?

It’s always good to help lead the team to wins, but it’s definitely better to win the whole tournament and get off to a 2-0 start to the season as a team.

Fox Chapel was trailing 27-24 at halftime against Bethel Park in the championship game. What did the team do differently in the second half to take the lead and then pull away?

When we went into halftime we said that the halftime score is never posted, and it’s the final score that matters. We said we had to attack more inside. We were settling too much in the first half, and we had to play better defense. We were giving up too many easy shots.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

My favorite team meal that we get is chicken and a side of potatoes.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I pray before every game in the locker room.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I like my math classes, because they come easier to me than my English classes.

Who are your best friends on the team?

I’m probably closest with the seniors: Will Livingston, Shane Susnak and Sam Brown. And playing with Eli Yofan last year I got to know him and become pretty good friends with him, too.

Who would win a team-wide game of H.O.R.S.E?

I’d like to say I would, but Eli (Yofan) would probably say he would.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Giannis Antetokounmpo (of the Milwaukee Bucks). That’d be crazy, because of how big he is.

What gift is at the top of your Christmas list?

I always ask for the newest game in the “NBA 2K” series, so it’d be “NBA 2K20” this year.

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I know how to play the piano. I used to get lessons in elementary and middle school then I sort of moved away from it, but I still know how to play it a little bit.

