Alle-Kiski Valley basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Feb. 20, 2020
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Today’s games
Girls
Class 4A quarterfinals
No. 2 Southmoreland (22-0) vs. No. 7 Freeport (17-6)
8 p.m. at Penn-Trafford
Winner plays: No. 3 Central Valley (17-3) or No. 6 Knoch (17-6) on Monday in semifinals
Coaches: Brian Pritts, Southmoreland; Fred Soilis, Freeport
Points scored/allowed: Southmoreland 57.7 ppg/29.9; Freeport 55.3/44.1
Players to watch: Gracie Spadaro, Southmoreland (So., F); Sidney Shemanski, Freeport (Sr., G/F)
About Southmoreland: The Scotties have been off since Feb. 10 after receiving a first-round bye, but they own a 63-23 win over Freeport in the Scotties’ season-opening tournament. Southmoreland, seeking its first semifinal trip, has the best points-allowed average in Class 4A — third-best in the WPIAL — and only has allowed 40 or more points three times. Spadaro averages 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Freshman point guard Olivia Cernuto accounts for 11 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
About Freeport: The Yellowjackets were down two starters when they played Southmoreland in December, so a healthy lineup should allow them to do more on both ends of the court. On Monday, Freeport edged Belle Vernon, 44-38, in the first round at North Hills. Shemanski averages 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. Shemanski and senior Harley Holloway (10 ppg) are career 1,000-point scorers.
No. 3 Central Valley (17-3) vs. No. 6 Knoch (17-6)
8 p.m. at Fox Chapel
Winner plays: No. 2 Southmoreland (22-0) or No. 7 Freeport (17-6) on Monday in the semifinals
Coaches: Chris Andreassi, Knoch; Chris Raso, Central Valley
Points scored/allowed: Knoch, 52.3/43.2; Central Valley, 61.0/44.6
Players to watch: Nevaeh Ewing, Knoch (jr., G); Christiane Frye, Central Valley (sr., G)
About Knoch: The Knights’ 44-35 victory over New Castle on Monday was their first playoff win since a preliminary-round triumph over Laurel Highlands in the 2009 Class AAA tournament. Knoch will play a WPIAL quarterfinal game for the first time since 2005.
About Central Valley: The teams split their season series with Central Valley winning the second meeting Jan. 30. Frye leads Central Valley in scoring at 20.3 points per game. The Warriors are third in Class 4A in scoring (61.0) behind only Blackhawk (70.9) and top seed North Catholic (65.6).
Class 2A quarterfinals
No. 2 Bishop Canevin (16-6) vs. No. 10 Riverview (15-8)
6:30 p.m. at Hampton
Winner plays: No. 3 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) or No. 6 Ellis (17-6) on Monday in the semifinals
Coaches: Keith Stitt, Riverview; Jim Kaczorowski, Bishop Canevin
Points scored/allowed: Riverview, 44.7/37.5; Bishop Canevin, 56.2/37.5
Players to watch: Sydney McDonough, Riverview (sr., G); Alyssa Pollice, Bishop Canevin (sr., G)
About Riverview: The Raiders are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016, when they topped California in the first round of the Class A tournament before falling to North Catholic. Riverview has won five in a row, giving up just 31.2 points a game during that stretch. The Raiders are 11-3 in 2020.
About Bishop Canevin: Bishop Canevin is led by the scoring of Pollice (18.5 ppg.) and senior guard and St. Francis (Pa.) commit Diajha Allen (17.8). Pollice transferred from Seton LaSalle after last season. Bishop Canevin defeated Carlynton, the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, by 21 points Jan. 3. The Crusaders won WPIAL Class AA titles in 2013 and ’16 and Class 3A crowns in ’17 and ’18.
